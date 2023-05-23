UPDATED: Prophetstown man to appear in federal court Tuesday on Danville abortion center case

May 23—DANVILLE — A 73-year-old Prophetstown man accused of ramming a car loaded with flammable material into the site of a future abortion clinic in Danville, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Urbana at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Charged in Vermilion County Circuit Court Monday, Philip J. Buyno has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with attempting to use fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce.

Buyno will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long, who will address whether Buyno can be released on conditions of bond or whether he must be held in custody pending further proceedings, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of Illinois.

If he is convicted of attempted arson, Buyno faces a minimum of five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

His bond was set in Vermilion County Monday at $500,000.

Charges followed an investigation by the FBI Springfield office and Danville police.

Danville police responded to an alarm at 600 N. Logan Ave. in Danville at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found Buyno stuck inside a maroon Volkswagen Passat that he had backed into the entrance of the building, according to an affidavit filed to support the federal complaint.

He had several containers filled with gasoline with him, the affidavit said.

In circuit court, Buyno was charged with terrorist threat, burglary, conspiracy to commit arson, attempted arson and criminal damage to property in excess of $10,000.

Buyno is said to have driven a vehicle loaded with flammable material at a high rate of speed into the building at 600 N. Logan Ave. Saturday, intending to damage the building by fire, according to a document filed by Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

The building, the former location of Dillman Eye Care Associates, was sold in March to Indianapolis-based McGhee Investment Group, which has the same address as Clinic for Women, an Indianapolis abortion provider, according to state and county records.

According to the clinic's website, Clinic for Women "has provided safe, legal first trimester abortions in Indianapolis" since 1977.

Logan Cronk, Danville's community development administrator, said the city had contact with the buyer of the property about a month ago but hasn't yet received an application for a building permit.

Damage done to the Danville building followed the passage of an ordinance May 4 by the city council to ban the shipment of abortion pills and other items intended for abortions.

The ordinance, which passed with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. breaking a 7-7 tie by voting in favor of it, is on hold and expected to take years working its way through the court system.

According to the terrorist threat charge, Buyno "intended to cause or create a risk and created a risk of death or great bodily harm by using his vehicle as an incendiary device to burn down the building" at 600 N. Logan.

The burglary charge states he entered the building with the intent to commit arson, a felony.

The conspiracy charge states that he, with the intent to commit the offense of arson, "agreed with another to the commission of that offense."

The attempted arson charge states that he "drove a vehicle loaded with flammable material into the building" at 600 N. Logan.