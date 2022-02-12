Updated: Rochester Police report details November 'not consistent' use of force incident

Feb. 11—ROCHESTER — A use of force incident at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys last fall

was determined not to be "consistent with Department policy, training, expectations and/or values," Rochester police said in a statement Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Few details were released about what exactly occurred on Nov. 13, 2021, when officer Craig Sammon went to assist a Mayo Clinic security officer during an incident.

Police have said a person "was agitated and resisted handcuffing and transport at St. Marys" and that Sammon used physical force to restrain the person.

"It was determined that the use of force applied by the officer was not consistent with Department policy, training, expectations and/or values," spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in a news release Friday. "We initiated an internal review of the events and have determined that a suspension was appropriate. The officer has completed the suspension and is undergoing additional training."

An incident report written by Sammon and obtained by the Post Bulletin through a public records states that the man was to be taken to the crisis receiving unit and was not cooperating. He was sitting in a wheelchair "leaning forward giving himself an advantage with the officers. I grabbed (redacted) by the chin and forehead and pulled his head back to get him in a better position to handcuff," Sammon wrote in his report. Officers were able to put the man in handcuffs. In his report, Sammon notes that his hand "never made contact with (redacted's) neck or throat at any time during the incident.

"I was watching his chest to make sure he could breathe in this position," the report notes. "I could see his chest rising and falling as well as I could hear him breathing. I only held (redacted) in this position until the handcuffs were secured."

The person, whom police described Friday as a "vulnerable adult," was arrested, but not ultimately charged for allegedly spitting in Sammon's face. He is described in police reports as a military veteran with severe PTSD and "large man at 6'4" and about 270"

The incident was recorded on Sammon's body-worn camera but the video was deemed not public by the department not released to the Post Bulletin in its records request.

Sammon was placed on leave while the department investigated the incident, which is standard department procedure.

A Mayo Clinic security officer also was placed on administrative leave while Mayo conducted its own internal investigation of the incident.

"As a department, we aim to demonstrate our core values of respect, service, compassion, integrity and innovation. In this case, the officer's actions fell short," Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. "We're sharing this with you in alignment with the Department's commitment and dedication to continuous improvement and to show transparency."