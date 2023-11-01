Updated: 'Rut the moose' continues his Kandiyohi County trek on Wednesday

Nov. 1—Editor's Note: This story was updated again at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. This story was also updated at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. It was originally posted at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

SPICER

— A moose on the loose continues lighting up Facebook as photos and videos of the animal are being posted by residents in

Kandiyohi

and

Meeker

counties.

"Rut the moose" was filmed running trotting along Hillcrest Avenue about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in the town of Spicer. He apparently traversed along the south shore of Green Lake since Tuesday afternoon.

The moose was sighted on the east shoreline of Green Lake late Tuesday afternoon along Indian Beach Road.

We saw him about "2 p.m. (Tuesday) afternoon on Indian Beach Road" in rural Spicer, Ethan Ellingson wrote in a Facebook post. "Poor guy seemed pretty scared trying to go north on the right side of Green but with all the foot traffic and regular cars he had to loop back around."

The young bull moose was spotted southeast of Spicer on Monday morning. Photos of the moose in corn country near Atwater and Grove City on Sunday have been posted as well. Over the weekend, what appears to be the same animal was seen in the Dassel and Cokato area.

Moose are large and powerful animals and can be aggressive this time of year, according to Hagan Messer, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife office in New London.

Motorists should also be alert for the moose, as they should for deer this time of year. The animals do not recognize the danger of vehicles or headlights, and deer are active as they come into the rut.

Messer has seen Facebook postings of the moose. From what he's seen, the animal appears healthy. While rare, it is not entirely uncommon for moose to venture from their home range. A healthy moose exploring new terrain is likely to return to more hospitable habitat in the northern part of the state, he said.

There are also instances of moose wandering in corn country who are infected by a brain worm. These moose are confused, but also typically will show some signs of the disease, such as a drooping head.

Along with the recent moose sightings, there were reports earlier this year of a young bull elk in the Sunburg area. There was also an elk reported in the Willmar area last year, according to Messer.

The moose is very likely from northern Minnesota. Messer suspects the lost elk more likely could have come from Nebraska, where a native elk population exists. There is also a small elk population in northwestern Minnesota.