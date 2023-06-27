UPDATED: Saturday shooting leaves victim in critical condition

Jun. 27—A Saturday morning shooting in the 100 block of South Christine Avenue has left the victim in critical condition and a family-member suspect being held in custody.

According to a report by Anniston Police Department Lt. Tim Suits, officers were called to the scene at approximately 10 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered Joshua Andrew Arnold of Anniston, age information not released, lying inside the residence. Arnold was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and later flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Arnold's condition was listed as critical at the time the APD first released information on the incident.

Tristen Clay Arnold of Panama City, Fla., age 20, was taken into custody at the scene. The suspect identified himself as a cousin of the victim and said he was in Anniston visiting family members.

Officials believe the suspect and the victim got into a physical altercation which led to the shooting.

Tristen Clay Arnold was placed under arrest and charged with 1st degree assault. He was taken to Calhoun County Jail where a bond has not yet been set.

Family of Tristen and Josh Arnold say the incident was all just a "freak accident." According to sources in the Arnold family, Tristen Arnold — who is Josh Arnold's cousin — was in a physical altercation outside with a third party individual who was in a romantic relationship with the young men's grandmother. Josh reportedly confronted Tristen after the physical altercation had transpired while tempers were still fresh.

Josh brandished a firearm that belonged to Tristen. There was a struggle over the weapon when the gun fired, striking Josh in the neck. With the man bleeding heavily, family members present rushed to find materials to apply pressure to the wound in an attempt to save him.

After three days in critical condition, Josh Arnold was declared brain-dead. At the time of this article, the family was waiting to take him off of life support.

Further charges may apply in Tristen Arnold's case once Josh expires.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

