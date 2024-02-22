The Abilene Police Department (APD) have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run Feb. 16, the first fatal collision of the year. On Wednesday, February 21, officers arrested 28-year-old Gabriella Lujan, of Hawley, Texas.

According to an Abilene Police press release, Lujan has since been charged with a Second-Degree Felony Accident Involving Death, and also Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

At the time of publication, Lujan remains incarcerated in the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Fatal hit-and-run

According to the original press release from APD, officers responded to a “major vehicle collision” on the 3100 block of Pine Street in north Abilene at 9:40 p.m. last Friday night. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Unfortunately, when officers responded to the call they found that the pedestrian had died on the scene. The victim has since been identified as “58-year-old Brenda Ann Janiszewski Jodoin of Virgina," and APD has notified next of kin.

The vehicle had allegedly struck the victim, who was in the roadway at the time, and continued on without stopping. Lujan was the alleged driver of the vehicle.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: UPDATED: The search is over for the driver wanted for the hit-and-run