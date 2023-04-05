Updated: Sheriff Jenkins, firearms business owner indicted on gun charges

Apr. 5—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and a local firearms business owner have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, of Frederick, on Wednesday on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The indictment says Krop has two businesses that both do business as The Machine Gun Nest, an indoor shooting range in Frederick.