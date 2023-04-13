Updated: Sheriff Jenkins to take leave of absence while facing federal charges

Apr. 12—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins will take a leave of absence while he faces federal charges, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

"Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence, effective end of business, Friday, April 14, through the end of this judicial process," Jenkins said in a sheriff's office news release Wednesday.

The sheriff's office's chief deputy, Colonel David Benjamin, will take over for Jenkins, the release said.

Benjamin is a 37-year veteran with the sheriff's office, and has been chief deputy since 2006.

He will take over day-to-day oversight of the sheriff's office's law enforcement and corrections operations.

"I have full confidence in the system, and I know that my innocence will prevail at the end of all of this and that I will be found not guilty," Jenkins said in the news release.

Members of the RISE (Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment) Coalition of Western Maryland and other community organizations on Wednesday gathered outside Winchester Hall in Frederick on Wednesday and called for Jenkins to resign.

They said a leave of absence was not enough. One speaker called for Gov. Wes Moore to take action.

The Maryland constitution says the governor appoints a replacement when a sheriff position is vacant, but the constitution is not specific on whether and how a sheriff can be removed from office.

Del. Kris Fair and Frederick City Alderman Ben MacShane attended the rally.

Fair did not call for Jenkins' resignation, saying it's not his place to demand that of another elected official.

He said elected officials should hold themselves accountable for their actions.

Fair promised to introduce legislation during the next Maryland General Assembly session to clarify how county or state legislative bodies can remove a sheriff. He said the process for impeaching or removing a sheriff needs to be more clearly defined.

"We're obviously going to have opponents to it," Fair said in an interview. "But we're going to have to show up like our citizens did today to argue: This is what happens with unchecked power. This is what you end up with."

In a statement on Wednesday and through a spokesperson at the rally, Sen. Karen Lewis Young also pledged to file similar legislation.

During a Frederick County Council meeting on Tuesday, Vice President Kavonté Duckett, a Democrat, reiterated his call from last week that Jenkins, a Republican, take administrative leave.

Duckett chastised other council members for not taking a stand on the issue and called a statement by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater "substanceless."

When asked after the indictment last week if Fitzwater, a Democrat, had a comment, her office released this statement:

"The Sheriff is a duly elected official, serving in a role established in the Maryland Constitution. The County Executive and County Council play no role in the operation of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office beyond funding the division, according to the Frederick County Code and Charter. Any questions about the indictment should be directed to the Department of Justice. Questions surrounding the duties of the Sheriff should be directed to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General."

"There comes a time when silence is betrayal," Duckett said during Tuesday's council meeting, quoting a speech from Martin Luther King Jr. on the Vietnam war. "And irregardless, if we think ... it's in our purview, at the very least, we should speak up."

During the meeting, Republican Councilmen Mason Carter and Steve McKay emphasized that Jenkins is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"If I were in that position, if I were facing charges ... that I felt were wrong, where I felt I was innocent, I would fight like hell to stay right here in this seat, doing what I was elected to do," McKay said.

Duckett said administrative leave is not a presumption of guilt, but a procedural action for a sheriff's deputy accused of wrongdoing.

Duckett proposed that the council jointly call for Jenkins to take administrative leave. However, Frederick County Attorney Catherine Keller said Duckett could not make a motion during council member comments.

Asked on Wednesday morning if Fitzwater wanted to respond to Duckett's remark about a "substanceless" statement, her office sent a new statement:

"The actions Sheriff Jenkins is alleged to have taken undermine the public's confidence in government generally and law enforcement specifically. The charges are both serious and disturbing and — if proven — clearly disqualify him from holding public office.

"While today's arraignment is a visible reminder that no one is above the law, everyone charged with a crime is entitled to a fair judicial process. I sincerely hope that process is swift, so we can put this unfortunate situation behind us and focus on rebuilding the public's trust."

Later, when the sheriff's office announced Jenkins' plan to take a leave of absence, Fitzwater's office sent a new statement:

"Sheriff Jenkins did the right thing today by taking a leave of absence. The charges against him are disturbing, and his decision to step aside pending the outcome of the process demonstrates he understands the seriousness of the situation.

"I sincerely hope that the legal process is swift, so our community can put this unfortunate situation behind us, and we can focus on the important work of rebuilding the public's trust."