Updated: Sheriff Jenkins pleads not guilty to federal gun charges; must surrender firearms

Apr. 12—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Baltimore to federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.

Jenkins was ordered to surrender all firearms, including his service firearm.

Jenkins and Frederick firearm business owner Robert Justin Krop were indicted on April 5 on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements. Krop's first appearance in court is scheduled to be Thursday at 2 p.m.

Jenkins and Krop are accused of working together to help Krop's shooting range, The Machine Gun Nest, acquire machine guns.

According to the indictment, Krop drafted letters on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead for Jenkins to sign, requesting demonstrations of various machine guns that the sheriff's office may want to purchase.

There is a general ban on machine guns manufactured and imported after May 1986. There is an exception of machine guns that are a sample for demonstrations for law enforcement considering purchasing them.

A licensed firearm dealer would get the machine guns to demonstrate to the law enforcement agency that's interested.

Krop owns two businesses with licenses that allow, in certain circumstances, for the possession and transfer of machine guns. Both businesses do business under The Machine Gun Nest.

The indictment alleges that Jenkins and Krop knew there wouldn't be any demonstrations and the machine guns were rented out to the public at The Machine Gun Nest.

Krop was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

After the indictment, Jenkins said he will not resign or take an administrative leave of absence. However, his office announced on Wednesday, after the court hearing, that he is taking a leave of absence.

Leo Wise, a federal prosecutor, asked Chief Magistrate Judge Beth Gesner to have Jenkins surrender all of his firearms, including his service weapon. He argued that Jenkins could pose a threat to himself or others if he still had a firearm.

Story continues

He cited other cases in which defendants put their lives on the line, as well as the lives of law enforcement officers, when they were allowed to have firearms.

Most notably, he mentioned Roy McGrath, a former chief of staff for then-Gov. Larry Hogan. McGrath did not appear for a trial in U.S. District Court and died in a shooting several days later when the FBI found him in Tennessee.

One of Jenkins' attorney, Andrew White, argued on Wednesday that taking away Jenkins' service weapon would put Jenkins in a more dangerous situation. Attorney Andrea Smith also appeared in court to represent Jenkins.

Wise and Christine Goo are prosecuting the case.

Jenkins has gotten death threats since the charges became known, White said.

Jenkins has had a firearm since he began his law enforcement career and has been "just fine," White said.

But Wise said surrendering all firearms is a standard condition of release.

"I can't think of a single case where a defendant was allowed to have a firearm in their own home," he said.

White once again responded, questioning why prosecutors wanted to take Jenkins' firearm away now, and not a year ago, when the investigation began.

"He's given everything else up," White said.

Gesner agreed that surrendering firearms was standard procedure, and given the fact that Jenkins has firearm charges, it was more relevant.

"I think there's no question that's a necessary condition," Gesner said.

Another condition of Jenkins' release is to not have any contact with Krop or any potential witnesses.

Wise and White declined to comment following the hearing.

Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell, who accompanied Jenkins to the courthouse, couldn't be reached by phone afterward.

No date has been scheduled for Jenkins' next court appearance.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel