UPDATED: Shooting death in Monett under investigation as homicide

Sep. 6—MONETT, Mo. — Monett police are investigating a Monday shooting as a homicide.

Police were called at around 1 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of Second Street, where they found a man dead in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Chief George Daoud. Police identified the victim as Robert Creekmore, 50, of Monett.

Michael Creekmore, 27, of Monett, was arrested at the scene. Police identified him as a family member of the victim. He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to online court records.

Police said a handgun also was seized at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241.