UPDATED: Slain Red Lake Nation police officer identified

The Bemidji Pioneer, Minn.
·2 min read

Jul. 28—REDBY — The Red Lake Department of Public Safety has identified the officer killed in a shooting there on Tuesday morning.

Ryan Bialke, 37, died of gunshot wounds, a release said, after responding to a call regarding a suicidal male with possible children present.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the loss of one of our brave Red Lake Tribal Police Officers this morning," said the release from Michael Burns, Red Lake's Director of Public Safety.

RELATED: Red Lake Nation police officer dies in line of duty

The suspect, who opened fire on officers and then fled into the woods, is in custody, according to the release.

Officer Bialke was transported to the Red Lake Hospital, where he died. The suspect was apprehended shortly after and federal charges are pending, the release said.

Bialke was a six-year veteran with the Red Lake Police Department and leaves behind a wife and four children.

Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. directed all tribal organizations and businesses to lower their flags to half staff for the remainder of the week and also ordered all non-essential tribal programs closed for the remainder of Tuesday, July 27.

The Red Lake Nation Police Department shared a video on Tuesday afternoon along with the caption, "escorting our brother in blue, our fallen officer, to Anoka County. Police Officers from agencies state wide have joined the Red Lake Nation in solidarity and honor of our fallen Police Officer."

In a statement Tuesday, District 2A Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, said "I'm devastated to learn of the Red Lake officer killed in the line of duty. I'm grateful that the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was able to respond quickly and that the suspect has been arrested. My prayers are with the family, loved ones and colleagues of the fallen officer, and I send my condolences to the people of the Red Lake Nation."

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, R-MN7, also released a statement on Tuesday. Fischbach said "the killing of officer Ryan Bialke is an unbelievable tragedy and my heart is heavy over the murder of another law enforcement officer. I want to express my sincere condolences to officer Bialke's family and friends, as well as the entire Red Lake Nation community, and ask everyone to join me in keeping them in our prayers."

The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the Red Lake Police Department in the investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 arrested at protest over death of Black man pepper-sprayed, tased in jail, SC cops say

    Police said the organizers didn’t have a permit.

  • Indian hoteliers test clout in lawsuits against big chains

    Hotel owner Vimal Patel has traced a familiar path to success in the U.S. hospitality industry. Patel is part of the Indian diaspora, which owns a sizeable share of the hotels and motels in the country. Now he’s spearheading a legal fight that reflects the growing clout and confidence of Indian Americans in the hospitality sector — and the toll of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses.

  • Woman found guilty of Boodles £4.2m diamond heist after switching them for pebbles

    A Romanian confidence trickster who swapped diamonds worth £4.2m worth for a bag of worthless pebbles in an audacious Ocean's Eleven-style heist has been found guilty of theft and jailed for five-and-a-half years. Lulu Lakatos, 60, posed as a gemologist called ‘Anna’ who was sent to value the precious stones at Mayfair jewellers Boodles in March 2016 by wealthy Russian buyers. But using sleight of hand she was able to switch the diamonds for an identical bag and made off with the gems, which hav

  • Man who lit fire to Tampa Champs store to be sentenced today

    TAMPA — The man who admitted setting fire to a north Tampa sporting goods store during a night of riots last year will be in a federal courtroom Wednesday to face sentencing. Terrance Lee Hester Jr. pleaded guilty in March to a federal arson charge. He faces a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison. Hester, 21, was seen on video tossing a flaming white cloth through a broken ...

  • Newborn dies after possibly ingesting drugs from breast milk, NC official says

    The 6-week-old’s parents are facing charges.

  • Leftist political novice to be sworn in as Peru's president

    Pedro Castillo, a leftist political novice who has promised to be a champion of his country’s poor, on Wednesday will be sworn in as Peru’s president. The rural teacher who has never held political office before will assume office less than two weeks after he was declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election. Castillo, who up until days ago lived with his family in an adobe home deep in the Andes, will face a deeply divided Congress that will make it extremely challenging for him to fulfill his ill-defined campaign promises to aid the poor, who are now estimated to make up about a third of the country’s population.

  • Remington: US gunmaker offers $33m to Sandy Hook shooting victims

    Victims' families from Sandy Hook elementary school sued Remington for the sale of the rifle.

  • Congressional Republicans lash out against new COVID-19 mask guidance

    Republicans in the U.S. Congress lashed out at health officials' recommendations that even fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks in many places, including the Capitol, as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads through the nation. The attending physician for the Capitol followed a similar move by the White House after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new mask recommendations intended to stem the spread of the new variant. "Mask and vaccine mandates: Bullying, Controlling, Unconstitutional, Threats to Liberty!" Republican Representative Jody Hice of Georgia tweeted on Wednesday morning.

  • Ohio Democrat Proposes New Police Bodycam Law Inspired by Fatal Shooting of Andre Hill

    On December 22, 2020, 47-year-old Andre Hill was shot and killed in Columbus, Ohio, by former Officer Adam Coy, who has since been charged with murder in Hill’s death. Coy’s body camera was turned off when he shot Hill, who was standing in a garage armed with nothing but a cellphone in an incident where even the second officer to arrive at the scene said she saw no reason for Coy to open fire. That officer’s body camera was also turned off. The only reason there’s video footage of the shooting a

  • Pelosi calls McCarthy 'a moron' for objection to mask mandate

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday scoffed at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s assertion that the return of a mask mandate on Capitol Hill was “not based on science.”

  • A 20-foot sea wall won’t save Miami – how living structures can help protect the coast and keep the paradise vibe

    Miami and Miami Beach were built right up to the waterfront, with little room for nature. Shobeir Ansari via Getty ImagesMiami is all about the water and living life outdoors. Walking paths and parks line large stretches of downtown waterfront with a stunning bay view. This downtown core is where the Army Corps of Engineers plans to build a US$6 billion sea wall, 20 feet high in places, through downtown neighborhoods and right between the Brickell district’s high-rises and the bay. There’s no qu

  • Idaho rescuers search for missing child in Fruitland. Here’s what to do if you see him

    Michael Joseph Vaughn is described as 43 inches tall and around 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Nazi admirer feared 'imminent antifa attack' when he allegedly shot fleeing woman who stole flag

    An Oklahoma man whose home is adorned with Nazi insignias claimed he is immune from prosecution because he feared an "imminent antifa attack" before police said he shot a fleeing woman who stole one of his flags last June.

  • Miami-Dade man wanted a postal worker to open his box. He’s charged with attempted murder

    The mail carrier walked up to Charlie Holley’s Florida City townhouse and tried to leave a small box addressed to “Whitey white.”

  • Life in prison for man in killing of South Carolina student who mistook his car for an Uber

    Nathaniel David Rowland was found guilty of the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina senior.