Updated: State trooper accused of leaking information for money

Jan. 10—A Maryland State Police trooper who graduated from Middletown High School faces federal drug and bribery charges after authorities say he provided inside information on investigations to a suspected drug distributor in exchange for money.

Cpl. Justin Ernest Riggs, 33, is accused of sharing with a person identified as "Drug Distributor 1" information about a wiretap that Riggs believed was going to begin in February.

Actually, the wiretap was fake — a ruse for federal investigators to figure out who was leaking information, according to a redacted affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court in Maryland on Monday.

Additionally, the affidavit said Riggs picked up $1,800 on Thursday behind dumpsters at a motel roughly 6 miles from the Hagerstown state police barrack where he worked — a payment from the person to whom he was giving investigative information.

Riggs was arrested on Saturday, Marcia Lubin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, wrote in an email.

He was charged with using a communication facility to commit a drug felony, specifically in aiding and abetting the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, and conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to the affidavit.

Riggs' attorney, Craig Kadish, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, a man investigators believed was Riggs told Drug Distributor 1 that he was a member of federal law enforcement and that he wanted a set amount of money for information. The dollar amount was redacted in the affidavit.

Investigators believe Riggs told Drug Distributor 1 about an investigation targeting him as a suspect, about an aborted attempt of two law enforcement officers trying to put a tracker on the suspect's car, that there was a RICO investigation for Drug Distributor 1 and more. RICO refers to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Later, the affidavit says, investigators found Facebook messages between Riggs and Drug Distributor 1, in which they negotiated payment for information.

"I can't answer without payment," Riggs wrote in one message. "Even a small payment I can get you your answers."

The Facebook messages later showed Riggs giving the suspect information on the fake February wiretap. He also told Drug Distributor 1 whether there were warrants out for certain people.

The messages also showed the suspect notifying Riggs that he left $1,800 behind the Dumpsters of the Red Roof Inn in the Williamsport area in Washington County.

On Thursday, the affidavit says, Riggs went to pick up the money. He confirmed to the suspect on Friday that he got the money.

The affidavit says Riggs had five credit cards, all of which were exceeding their credit limit as of December 2022. The total obligation was $34,000 and a minimum monthly payment of $1,385.

His debt obligations, the affidavit says, which excluded his mortgage, vehicle loans and educational loans, were more than $67,000.

Riggs began working with Maryland State Police in February 2012, according to the affidavit. State police spokeswoman Elena Russo wrote in a statement on Monday that Riggs was assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics.

In 2014, Riggs — a former standout football player at Middletown High School — was among the troopers named Trooper of the Year.

In 2021, the News-Post profiled Riggs after he and a business partner opened Oak & Steel Furniture, a furniture shop that blends wood and metalwork.

Riggs has been suspended without pay due to his federal charges, Russo wrote.

The Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division has started an administrative investigation, in addition to the FBI's criminal investigation, she wrote.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m., according to Lubin.

