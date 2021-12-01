UPDATED: Stillwater student arrested after police alleged they stole a school bus

Nov. 30—EDITORS NOTE — This story has been updated with new information.

A Stillwater student was arrested after Stillwater police alleged they stole a school bus from the high school parking lot.

SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said the department received a phone call from someone reporting the stolen bus. He was unsure if the phone call came directly from the Stillwater Public School Administration or the high school.

"The bus was last seen driving north from the school. An officer located the bus a few minutes later, driving on Lakeview Road," Bruce said.

A traffic stop was initiated and the student was taken into custody without incident. The bus has been returned.

Details on the identity of the student have not been released.