UPDATED: Stolen New Albany police cruiser located

May 9—NEW ALBANY — Police Chief Todd Bailey told the News and Tribune the stolen police cruiser has been recovered in Harrison County.

The contents and condition of the vehicle were unknown. The story will be updated when more details are made available.

----ORIGINAL STORY ----NEW ALBANY — A New Albany Police Department vehicle has been stolen.

Police Chief Todd Bailey said the fully-marked vehicle is a white 2021 Dodge Charger with an Indiana Police plate number 23271. The car number is 244.

He said inside the vehicle was an AR-15 rifle, a .308 caliber rifle, a tactical vest, an unknown amount of ammunition and other equipment.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to not approach it and contact law enforcement immediately.

According to Bailey, at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday an officer who was issued a fully-marked police vehicle noticed it was missing while preparing to come to work. The vehicle was stolen from the officer's home on Fairview Church Road in Harrison County.

The cruiser hasn't been recovered at this time.

Information about how the vehicle was taken is under investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.