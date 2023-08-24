Updated: Student accused of using knife to threaten sheriff's deputy on first day of school

Aug. 23—A 16-year-old student involved in a fight at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Wednesday pulled out a folding knife and threatened a Frederick County sheriff's deputy, then resisted arrest, authorities said.

The deputy, a school resource officer stationed at the school, had a Taser ready, but did not use it, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The student is facing criminal charges as an adult.

It was not clear what prompted the fight.

In the press release, the sheriff's office said two school resource officers intervened when there was "a disturbance starting between two groups of students" Wednesday morning, during a change in classes.

An initial Facebook post from the sheriff's office at 9:58 a.m. on Wednesday called the incident a "large gang-related fight."

An update 16 minutes later called the incident "a large disturbance."

Asked on Wednesday if the altercation was gang related, Lt. Brian Woodward, a school resource officer commander, said in a statement provided by Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell that the initial post about a gang connection was "based on a belief that it could be related."

"However, that information will take time to confirm. Additionally, we may not be able to confirm and may remain an assumption we have," Woodward said in the statement.

A message that Frederick County Public Schools sent to the school community during the day on Wednesday said one student involved in the fight was taken into police custody and the other was released to their parents.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the school resource officers got between the two students in the middle of the fight.

One officer led one student away from the scene.

The other officer tried to lead the second student away, but the student resisted and tried to go after the first student, the press release said.

The officer displayed a Taser stun gun, but did not use it.

The student then began walking away from the scene, and went with the officer and school employees to an office.

In the office, the student pulled out the folding knife, opened it and "held it in aggressive manner" at the officer, while threatening the officer and other students in the building, the press release said.

The officer again had a Taser ready and ordered the student to drop the knife, which the student did. Then, the student physically resisted arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

The student was taken to the sheriff's office for processing.

The sheriff's office said the student — who was not publicly identified — was charged with first- and second-degree assault, having a dangerous weapon on school property, resisting arrest, making threats of mass violence, reckless endangerment, disturbing school operations, affray, and failure to obey a lawful order.

The student was charged as an adult and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

"All students involved will face school consequences per FCPS discipline regulations and potentially criminal charges which are dependent upon the law enforcement investigation," FCPS wrote in a statement.

Wednesday was the first day of school for FCPS. Classes were not affected by the event, FCPS said.

"Today's incident consisted of a small group of students who are not representative of the majority," Principal Tracey Kibler wrote in an email to the school community on Wednesday. "The beauty of our excellence will not be tarnished by the actions of a few."

"This incident at Governor Thomas Johnson High School is not how we, or our partners at Frederick County Public Schools, wanted the school year to start," Woodward said in the press release. "However, this one incident is not a reflection of the entire Gov. Thomas Johnson High School community."