Updated: Student arrested after attempted stabbing at TJ High; no one injured

Oct. 7—A Gov. Thomas Johnson High School ninth-grader is facing charges after wielding a knife in the school cafeteria Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

The student, whom the sheriff's office said was a 14-year-old girl, got into an altercation with another female student around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the department wrote in a release.

The girl was brandishing "a large, 8- to-10-inch kitchen knife in a threatening manner," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner, the school resource officer assigned to TJ High School, and school administrators intervened to disarm the student and take her into custody.

No one was injured.

Shortly after the incident, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post that the student "tried to stab multiple students in the cafeteria."

In a subsequent email to parents, school administrators wrote the same thing.

Authorities said the student will not be identified because she is a juvenile. She is facing charges that include first- and second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disturbing school operations.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins praised Turner in the sheriff's office news release.

"DFC Turner's quick and decisive actions prevented any students or staff from being harmed during this incident," Jenkins said. "The FCSO SRO program, recognized statewide, once again proves to be worthwhile."

