UPDATED: Suspect in custody after human remains pulled from well

Apr. 29—It was Damyon Fisher's father who on March 18 brought Scotty Roller to his son's house in Joplin to buy a vehicle that his son had for sale.

An argument between buyer and seller ensued, and Damyon Fisher pulled a gun from his waistband. Roller started running, and Fisher shot him in the back, according to a tersely worded probable-cause affidavit filed Thursday with murder charges on Fisher.

The fatal shooting at 2502 E. Vandalia St. in Joplin went undetected for more than a month, apparently because no one saw it or heard it. Or at least no one who wished to report it.

The affidavit states that Damyon Fisher, 40, and his father, Eddie W. Fisher, 64, then conspired to dispose of the 36-year-old Neosho man's body "by burying it in a well on Eddie's property in Newton County."

And that's where the body remained in secrecy until a Newton County detective served a search warrant Monday on the father's property at 20364 Crane Drive southeast of Seneca.

Sheriff Chris Jennings said Detective Wanda Williams was looking for evidence of a homicide. Roller had been reported missing. The sheriff declined to say Thursday what led Williams to the father's property, but affidavits filed in the case suggest that she did not initially find what she was seeking.

What she did find were three bags of suspected methamphetamine or fentanyl in a shotgun shell container in Eddie Fisher's bedroom, along with marijuana, and the father was arrested on drug possession charges.

Later, during questioning of the father, additional details about the homicide and the location of the body came out, according to the affidavits.

Jennings said Joplin police were notified of that information, and excavation of the well began Tuesday. But the heavy equipment brought in proved incapable of reaching the depth needed to find the victim's remains, the sheriff said.

"So on Wednesday we resorted to a drill rig with an augur bucket that could reach our desired depth," Jennings said.

Remains believed to be those of Roller were recovered Wednesday afternoon, leading to a traffic stop in Joplin and the arrest of Damyon Fisher on a no-bond warrant. He remained in custody Thursday in Jasper County on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Both Jennings and Joplin police have indicated that additional charges are anticipated with respect to the father's involvement in the homicide.