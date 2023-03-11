UPDATED: Suspect in reported New London carjacking arrested after chase

Mar. 10—A 29-year-old convicted felon faces a slew of charges after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint in New London Friday morning before leading Waterford officers on a chase that ended with him crashing the car and a foot pursuit.

Police identified the suspect as Victor J. Hall of New London, who was wanted in connection with the armed theft of a motor vehicle that had reportedly occurred in the area of Brewer and Blinman streets in New London shortly after 9 a.m.

New London police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint by a masked man who demanded her keys and identification as she exited her vehicle. The woman was not injured as Hall took her vehicle.

Waterford police located the stolen vehicle on Route 85 in Waterford where they attempted to pull it over. When Hall did not stop, Waterford police pursued him south on Interstate 95, onto Interstate 395 north and back onto Route 85. It was on Route 85 in Waterford that police said Hall's vehicle crashed into a second vehicle and Hall ran into the nearby woods.

Hall was taken into custody a short time later. Police said they seized a firearm, a high- capacity magazine and ammunition from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle hit on Route 85 was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Hall was charged by Waterford police with engaging an officer in pursuit, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, evading responsibility, interfering with an officer and driving with a suspended license.

In New London, Hall is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a high capacity magazine and second-degree larceny. He was held on a $200,000 bond.

Records show that Hall has a string of criminal convictions that include engaging an officer in pursuit, third-degree robbery, assault on an elderly person, violation of a protective order and escape from custody. He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2019.

On Jan. 29, East Lyme police arrested Hall on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond in that case.

g.smith@theday.com