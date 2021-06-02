Updated: Teen found safe

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.

Jun. 2—The Rochester Police Department said late Tuesday afternoon that a teenage boy who was last seen Saturday evening has been found safe.

The 16-year-old was last seen leaving his home on his bike on Saturday, May 29, about 7 p.m., according from a news release from the police department. A police spokeswoman said just before 5:30 p.m. that the teen had been found safe.

