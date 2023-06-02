Updated: Terre Haute police officer arrested on operating while intoxicated charges

Jun. 2—A Terre Haute police officer was arrested on operating while intoxicated charges after he allegedly showed up for work Thursday afternoon with an extremely high breath-alcohol concentration and was taken by a supervisor for drug and alcohol screening.

The officer, Jeffrey Pupilli, a 9-year member of the THPD, has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Chief Shawn Keen said supervisors were notified Thursday that Pupilli, 33, had shown up for work as a uniformed patrolman while under the influence.

In a probable cause affidavit later filed by Lt. Kayle Pickens, the lieutenant said he was informed shortly after 4:20 p.m. that Pupilli had been taken by a sergeant to Right Choice DAT for a drug and alcohol screen.

The lieutenant reported he entered a THPD conference room to meet with Pupilli and immediately noticed a strong smell of alcohol, saw Pupilli's eyes were bloodshot and watery and noted his breath smelled of alcohol.

Pupilli began his shift at 2:50 p.m., and his squad car was parked in a secure lot at THPD, according to the lieutenant. A check of the car's in-car tracking software showed the officer had left home at 2:33 p.m. and reached the department at 2:47 p.m., at one point hitting 93 mph near Indiana 63 and Pennington Road.

Drug and alcohol forms from DAT would later show high blood-alcohol concentrations, according to the affidavit. Those were:

* 3:39 p.m. — 0.596

* 4:01 p.m. — greater than 0.6

* 5:13 p.m. — 0.500

* 5:32 p.m. — 0.446

In Indiana, a driver is presumed intoxicated with a BAC of 0.08 or above.

Pupilli refused a chemical test, according to the affidavit, and police obtained a search warrant to obtain his blood.

At 9:48 p.m., a blood test performed at Terre Haute Regional Hospital showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.125, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After meeting with a police captain and being notified of his immediate placement on administrative leave, Pupilli was booked into Vigo County Jail.

Jail records available online indicated Pupilli was released on his own recognizance about 6 a.m. Friday.

Pupilli appeared Friday in Vigo Superior Court 5 with attorney Joe Etling, according to online court records. Charges are operating a vehicle while intoxicated/endangering a person and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than 0.15.

Formal arraignment and reading of charges were waived, and a not guilty plea was entered. A pretrial hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. June 7 and a bench trial was set for July 24. The case is before Judge Matthew Sheehan.

Keen said that in accordance with state law and Terre Haute police merit rules, Pupilli is relieved of duty pending further court and merit board proceedings. The Terre Haute Police Department Merit Board has been notified of the status change.

