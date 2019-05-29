The Updated Tesla Model S Could Crib Model 3 Content

From Car and Driver

The Tesla Model S will receive a significantly refreshed interior and a longer-range battery, according to a report by CNBC.

These updates and more are expected to be styled after and shared with the smaller Tesla Model 3.

This latest Model S is said to offer up to 400 miles of driving range, exceeding the current model's maximum range by 30 miles.

The Tesla Model S could see a slew of significant updates that include an extended driving range, streamlined interior design, and new drive motors. Much of this fresh content could be cribbed from the more contemporary Model 3 according to speculation in a report by CNBC.

The last time Tesla overhauled the Model S was back in 2016 when it received a more expressionless face and improved range. Apparently, this re-refreshed version will retain the existing sheetmetal but adopt a simpler dashboard design similar to the simplistic aesthetics found on the Model 3. Inside, the smaller Tesla relies on a large 15.0-inch touchscreen that is horizontally mounted in the center of the dash and controls most of the car's functions. The current Model S boasts a more complex dashboard with a fully digital gauge cluster and a vertical touchscreen that measures 17.0 inches. The refreshed Model S could also add the same seats found on the fanciest Model 3. However, it's unclear whether these new chairs would be limited to the front seat or spread to the three-person bench in the back of the S. Although switching to the 3's streamlined setup as seen below could be considered less luxurious, it would likely help cut down on production costs.

Perhaps most important, the updated Model S is said to offer an even longer driving range than the rangiest Long Range model, which currently has an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 370 miles. According to reports, the latest Model S will feature a battery capable of driving 400 miles on a single charge. The largest Tesla could also get new drive units courtesy of the Model 3.

While the CNBC report cites "several current and and former employees," Tesla hasn't confirmed these reports, so this information remains mostly speculative. Likewise, the polarizing startup company is reportedly retooling its factory in Fremont, California, in preparation to begin building the upcoming Tesla Model Y crossover as well as the refreshed Model S. Again, nothing has been officially announced by Tesla or its embattled CEO, Elon Musk.

