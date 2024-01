Jan. 16—A three-vehicle crash on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night shut down three lanes of Interstate 95 south, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The closure was reported at 5:54 p.m. State police said there were minor injuries in the crash, with the road set to reopen once the injured party was transported to the hospital and tow trucks had cleared the vehicles.

The lanes reopened at 6:45 p.m.