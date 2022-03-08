UPDATED: Three police officers, suspect shot in altercation

Mar. 8—Three Joplin police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in at least two exchanges of gunfire with a fleeing suspect.

Brian Lewis, assistant police chief, said officers responded at 1:22 p.m. to a report of a disturbance in the Northpark Crossing shopping center where they first encountered the suspect and an initial exchange of gunfire took place. Lewis said two officers were injured in that exchange.

Officers pursued the suspect to the vicinity of Ninth Street and Connecticut Avenue, where a second exchange of gunfire took place, Lewis said.

"At this time, we have three officers who were hit and transported for treatment," Lewis said. "The suspect was hit as well and transported for treatment."

Lewis said he did not have any information to release at this time regarding the conditions of the officers and suspect or how the shooting started.

Police were processing three separate crime scenes in the aftermath of the shooting: the spot where the incident began outside The Buckle store in the shopping center, near Ninth and Connecticut, and a third location about two blocks to the south on Laura Lane.

Television stations were reporting that the suspect stole a police car at some point, but Lewis did not release any information confirming that detail.

"There's a bigger picture we haven't put together yet," he said.

Once the three crime scenes are processed, the investigation of the shooting will be turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is the usual procedure for the Joplin Police Department in officer-involved shootings.

The city has announced that more information will be released at a news conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

A witness to how the shooting ended, Kim Jenkins, told the Globe that she was inside her house on the corner of Connecticut and Carolina avenues when she heard sirens and went to her front door.

"I saw a guy across the street hiding behind my neighbor's fence," Jenkins said.

She saw he had a gun. An officer in a police car came barreling down the street at that point and she stepped outside her door and attempted to point out the suspect's hiding place to the officer.

Jenkins was unsure if the officer saw her pointing him out or not. But the suspect ran toward a nearby apartment building at that point and the officer came back down the street and came to a stop right in front of a van that the suspect was using as cover. She said that's when the suspect opened fire on the officer and shot him.

"I don't think he even had time to get out when the guy started shooting," Jenkins said.

She said it appeared to her that he was shot through the windshield of his patrol car.

Several other officers arrived on the scene at that point and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. She said the suspect was shot and fell to the ground.

Jenkins said she saw just the one officer and the suspect shot at that location. She said the suspect was on foot at that point and no longer in possession of any police car.

Craig Periman, who lives on Markwardt Street, ran outside when he heard sirens and racing engines a couple blocks to the west. He came upon a tire in the street near the intersection of Markwardt and Campbell Parkway, and a police officer instructed him not to touch it, that it was considered evidence.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.