Updated Triangle weekend winter weather: Latest forecast could see ice, sleet, freezing rain

Meteorologists at Raleigh’s National Weather Service predict a low probability of minor winter storm impacts in the Triangle this weekend.

Light ice accumulations are possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

“But I don’t expect us to see any kind of snow,” NWS Raleigh lead forecaster Jimmy Taeger told The N&O.

Maybe the Triad could see some sleet, but it’s the kind of thing like if you blink, you’ll miss it. Both because it’ll happen so quickly, and because it’ll be so early in the morning that most will probably be sleeping.”

Some light glazing is possible across the Piedmont of NC late Friday night through Saturday morning. See our full briefing for details: https://t.co/MgPmEWszmt pic.twitter.com/X2z4mtP4NT — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) January 4, 2024

Winter weather forecast in Raleigh/Durham

Here’s the weekend forecast as of early morning Thursday:

A period of light freezing rain is possible from late Friday night into mid-morning Saturday, mostly taking place across the northwest Piedmont region.

Freezing rain is most likely very early morning on Saturday, lasting from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Barely freezing temperatures will limit ice accrual , especially after sunrise on Saturday.

Freezing rain will turn to regular rain mid-morning, and between half and three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

Saturday temperatures in Raleigh are now expected to be a bit higher than forecasted Wednesday, now with highs in the high 40s.

