Updated: Two charged in connection with New Year's Eve stabbing death; police say attack was over drug deal

Jan. 3—Two people have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Frederick on New Year's Eve during a dispute over a drug deal, police said.

Mary Alice Seward, 41, died at Frederick Health Hospital on Dec. 31 after being stabbed in the upper body, according to charging documents.

Authorities say that there was a dispute over crack cocaine and money during a prearranged drug deal, which led to Seward being stabbed in an SUV.

Frederick police said the homicide took place in the 200 block of Linden Avenue, which is south of West Patrick Street and west of U.S. 15. They did not share information about the homicide until issuing Tuesday's press release that announced the two arrests.

Sgt. Jonathan Shatlock said in an interview Tuesday that most of the people police were interviewing didn't know Seward was dead, so police did not want to compromise the investigation.

Also, the public wasn't in any danger, so the department didn't issue a press release earlier, he said.

Ruben Terod Williams, 38, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, according to online court records. He is accused of stabbing Seward.

Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, was charged with accessory to both first- and second-degree murder, online court records show.

Williams and Davis were arrested on Monday at their residence in Union Bridge.

Around 4:47 a.m. on Dec. 31, city police responded to Frederick Health Hospital for a report that a woman who was stabbed in her upper body was there, the release said. The woman, identified as Seward, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man, later identified as Seward's boyfriend, and woman in a Ford Escape had dropped her off at the hospital, then left, charging documents said.

Earlier that morning, charging documents said, Seward was in the 200 block of Linden Avenue with her boyfriend and two other people in a Ford Escape that Seward was borrowing from a friend.

Parked behind her car was a maroon Honda Civic, charging documents said. Davis, Williams and three other people were inside the Honda.

According to online court records, the other three people have not been charged.

One of the people in the Honda Civic, a woman, had arranged a deal with Seward to get crack cocaine from her, charging documents said.

Seward sold the woman the crack cocaine, but once the woman got back to the Honda Civic, Williams said Seward didn't give them enough crack cocaine for what they paid. Williams told the woman to get the money back.

The deal was supposed to be 2 grams of crack cocaine for $140, charging documents say.

The woman got out of the Honda Civic and approached Seward, who was in the driver's seat of the Ford Escape, to try to get the money back. Seward refused.

The woman tried approaching Seward again, this time with Davis, but Seward again refused to give them their money back, stating "No refunds," charging documents say.

Davis and the woman returned to the Honda Civic, and Davis told Williams to "handle it," according to charging documents.

Williams approached Seward, who was still in the driver's seat of the Ford Escape, and they had a physical struggle, charging documents say. Williams began to count down from 10, asking for the money back.

As Williams was counting down, Seward's boyfriend said he would give Williams the money back. But Williams kept counting until he reached "1" and stabbed Seward with a knife, charging documents say.

Williams returned to the Honda Civic, and told Davis he "smacked" Seward. Davis, who was driving the Honda Civic, sped away from the scene with her group, charging documents say. Davis later told the police in an interview that she didn't know Williams had stabbed Seward.

On Tuesday, during their bail review, Williams declined services from the Frederick County Office of the Public Defender, Frederick County State's Attorney's Office spokesman Will Cockey wrote in an email.

Williams is scheduled to have another bail review on Wednesday, Cockey wrote.

Davis accepted services from a public defender, Cockey wrote. Frederick County District Court Judge Dino Flores Jr. set Davis' bail at $5,000. Court records show that she posted bail.

"The Judge looked at the defendant's lack of previous record and not being considered a flight risk when making his decision," Cockey wrote in a subsequent email, in response to a question about the bail amount. "Also, she was not charged with the actual murder."

Flores also ordered that Davis be on private home detention with GPS monitoring and be under the supervision of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. She also must have no contact with state witnesses.

