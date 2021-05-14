Updated: Two jailed after shooting at 15th and Walnut streets

May 14—Update, 4:15 p.m.: Two Terre Haute teens face charges of aggravated battery and robbery in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon at 15th and Walnut streets.

Javier M. Jamerson, 17, and Damien W. Swinson Jr., 18, are jailed and await formal charges next week.

Police Chief Shawn Keen said the victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Jamerson was booked into Vigo County Jail as an adult based on the charges, which also include pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement, Keen said.

Swinson also faces a charge of resisting law enforcement.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Police blocked Walnut Street from 15th to 16th streets during their investigation.

Keen commended officers for their work on two violent crimes Friday, including an earlier police chase with gunfire.

"I am very proud of the work done by the officers and detectives over the last 12 hours," Keen said in a news release. "They have resolved very serious incidents quickly and without further injury to any parties."

----

Original story, 1:39 p.m. Friday, May 14:

City police are investigating a shooting that occurred prior to 1 p.m. today at 15th and Walnut Streets.

Police have detained two individuals in connection with the shooting of a man at that location.

Police are asking the public to avoid Walnut Street between 15th and 16th streets while detectives process the scene.

More information will be reported when released by police.