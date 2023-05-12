UPDATED: Victim in Norwich shooting dies; manhunt underway

May 11—NORWICH — A shooting here Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a 19-year-old man remembered for his sense of humor and kind heart.

Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack was shot outside him home at 56 Sandy Lane, the Norwich Apartments complex. Police are seeking 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre, formally of 19 Sandy Lane, as a "person of interest" in the shooting. Police said Fabre could be driving an older model two-door red Ford Mustang with gray "Bondo" filler in various places.

The shooting occurred at 1:40 p.m. where witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot in the vicinity of the apartment complex. Police found Norman-Clack outside one of the apartment buildings suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Backus Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Norman-Clack was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:41 p.m.

Norman-Clack was a longtime member of a team in the Nightflight Basketball League, a group that hosts various boys, girls and adult leagues and tournaments. League President Leonard Miller said the league seeks to provide an outlet for the community and a place for youth to stay off the streets and out of trouble. Miller has known Norman-Clack for five years, since he was a student at Norwich Free Academy, and called his death a "terrible tragedy."

Norman-Clack could often be found playing basketball with friends at Jenkins Park in Norwich.

"He was a great kid. He was always smiling. He wasn't no thug. He wasn't about that life," Miller said. "I met him through his love of basketball. He's always been so respectful to me."

Cara-Lynn Turner also knew Norman-Clack through the Night Flight Basketball League, and said he played faithfully in the league's summer high school league, and on occasion, in the men's league.

"He was super serious about the game, but was also the one who would sit on the sidelines and be an 'announcer', making everyone laugh," Turner said.

"Even though he is gone far too soon, his life was not a waste. He was impactful to all who were blessed to know him. He lives on through the memories that he has created with his loved ones. My heart goes out to his family," she said.

Jodi Dwyer, the mother of Norman-Clack's girlfriend, posted a Facebook message remembering him as someone with "a drive to push forward and pave a way to the life of his dreams."

"He was a problem solver not a trouble maker," she said in her post. "He chose peace not hate, He saw the good in all things and ignored the negative. He didn't allow his feelings to run the show and seemed to have a wisdom that comes with older age."

Police said the shooting is believed to be a targeted attack. Investigators initially had searched the city for several vehicles leaving the area of the shooting. Police Det. Lt. Anthony Gomes on Wednesday said the investigation has determined the people in the other vehicles did not appear to be involved in the shooting.

The fatal shooting comes just three days after a man's partially buried body was found in Mohegan Park. Police said they believe the man discovered in the park appeared to have died from a gunshot wound and had been in the woods for several weeks before being discovered. Police have not yet released the identity of the man but said it did not appear the killing occurred in the park.

Police said there is no known connection between the discovery of the body in the park and Wednesday's shooting. They are being handled as separate investigations by detectives.

Police ask anyone with information to call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561, option #4.