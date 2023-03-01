Updated: Wichita North High, other Kansas schools receive hoax calls of threats

Wichita North High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning after a suspected swatting call, USD 259 spokesperson Susan Arensman said.

The “hoax call” was made around 8 a.m. The school went into lockdown while Wichita police, school administrators and security checked the building. The building was cleared in about 15 minutes, she said.

The Wichita Police Department “believes this to be another hoax call, similar to the one we received in September,” she said.

North High wasn’t the only school to get a hoax call Wednesday. Wichita police said they believe the call at North High was connected to others around the state.

High schools in El Dorado, Topeka and Manhattan all had false reports of shootings as well around 8:10 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Police in Topeka and Manhattan said the calls were for active shooters at Highland Park High School and Manhattan High School West Campus.

“We are looking into the false report, and are aware of similar calls in the region,” the Riley County Police Department said on Twitter. “We want to assure the community that everyone is safe.”

At around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, we received a single call on our Administrative line of an active shooter at @MHSusd383 West Campus. Dispatchers quickly identified the call as a potential swatting call and dispatched our School Resource Officer who immediately found the… https://t.co/ZqwvOS5m2M pic.twitter.com/I4yW05Kcvp — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 1, 2023

At around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, dispatch received a single call of an active shooter at Highland Park High School. The Topeka Police Department and local law enforcement responded accordingly, and cleared the school and surrounding area. (1/2) — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) March 1, 2023

El Dorado Public Schools spokesperson Kimberly Koop said the caller used a Google-generated number to call in the shooting at the high school. She said there was a rumor, though she didn’t know for sure, that the caller pretended to be staff.

The school locked down the elementary, middle and high school, she said.

The lockdowns at the elementary and middle school were lifted about 15 minutes later and the high school 10 minutes after that. Police had arrived and determined it was a hoax call, she said.

Just like on Wednesday, the September calls affected multiple schools. The FBI’s Kansas City division said it had several swatting calls at schools in Kansas and Missouri but didn’t say what schools.

Swatting is the act of making a false or prank call to law enforcement in an attempt to send armed officers to a particular address. A swatting call made in 2017 from a man in Los Angeles left Andrew Finch of Wichita dead after he was shot at his doorstep by Wichita police.