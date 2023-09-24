Updated: Woman found dead in tractor-trailer; driver charged with murder

Sep. 24—Police said a truck driver has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found in his tractor-trailer in the Costco Distribution Center in Monrovia early Sunday morning.

The woman was found after deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office had an altercation with the driver, a news release said.

The driver was identified as Matthew Sidney Watley, 46, of Sicklerville, N.J. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder.

The woman was not identified in the news release. The Sheriff's Office said it had not contacted her family yet.

Watley was taken to Frederick Health Hospital, under security, for a medical evaluation.

There were no other details about the circumstances of the woman's death.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the distribution center at 5239 Intercoastal Drive at 1:31 a.m. after someone reported that a truck driver seemed to be under the influence and broke the window of his own tractor.

Police found the driver at the entrance of the Costco center, the release said. Watley was in the driver's seat of his tractor, which was running. The news release said Watley was argumentative and didn't want to speak with deputies.

Deputies determined Watley was under the influence and put stop strips that deflate tires in front of and behind the tractor. The release did not explain how deputies knew Watley was under the influence.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message on Sunday that police are waiting on the toxicology report to figure out what substance the driver ingested.

Later Sunday morning, a Freightliner truck belonging to PAA Trucking LLC, with a broken window, was at the Costco lot with yellow caution tape around it.

The Sheriff's Office said Watley attempted to flee, hitting the stop sticks. There was a slow-speed pursuit in the Costco distribution lot, until Watley stopped at the exit lane of the Costco.

Watley refused to get out of the tractor and remained confrontational, despite deputies attempting to talk to hiim and de-escalate the situation, the release said.

Deputies pepper-sprayed Watley through his window, but he still refused to get out, the release said. Finally, deputies broke a window on the tractor, entered, and used a stun gun on Watley to detain him.

Inside the tractor, deputies found the woman's body on the floorboard, the release said.

The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with information about the case contact them at 301-600-2071 and refer to case #23-102844. An anonymous tip can be left by calling 301-600-4131 or emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.

