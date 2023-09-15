UPDATED: Woman shot Friday morning in unintentional discharge of gun

Sep. 15—MANKATO — A 25-year-old woman was apparently unintentionally shot Friday morning in a hotel room at the AmericInn Hotel on Stadium Road and has a leg wound, Mankato police said.

The victim, Taya Wunsch, Mankato, was taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said late Friday afternoon that their investigation indicates there was an unintentional discharge of a gun.

Police Cmdr. Dan Schisel said two weapons calls came in at 7:21 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim.

Schisel said Friday morning that the victim and another person present knew each other but at the time they had not located the other person. Police did not say who had the gun when the unintentional discharge occurred.