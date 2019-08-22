Updates From the 2019 Proxy Season

Active ownership is about shareholders exercising their right via the proxy process to address issues with company management that may affect shareholder value. If you own mutual funds, it is the funds that own the shares and therefore have the ability to exercise these rights, which include voting on management and shareholder resolutions at company annual meetings, the ability to propose shareholder resolutions, and the informal means to engage directly with management about issues of concern.

It is through active ownership that sustainable investors are helping companies understand and address environmental and social risks. Over the past 16 years, the level of overall shareholder support of these measures has increased from 12% to 29%. In addition, constructive dialogue has often resulted in companies coming to an agreement with shareholders about their concerns, which has led to many proposed shareholder resolutions being withdrawn prior to the annual meeting.

The 2019 proxy season ended in June with investors having voted on 177 shareholder resolutions addressing environmental and social concerns. Although we do not know how mutual funds voted because they are not required to report their votes until the end of August, average shareholder support of these resolutions was 29%, up from 25% in 2018--that's two years in a row of record-setting levels of support. In 2019, 14 resolutions garnered the support of a majority of voted shares.

At first glance, those may seem like modest numbers, especially considering that resolutions receiving majority support are nonbinding on management. But much lower levels of support are typically considered significant. First-time resolutions receiving as little as 3% of shares voted are eligible for resubmission the next year. In year two, they must receive at least 6%, and in year three, 10%. Set by the SEC, these thresholds reflect the idea that a small number of shareholders can raise important and relevant issues for management to consider. This notion is also reflected in the modest level of ownership required for a shareholder to be able to propose a resolution: holding shares worth at least $2,000 or 1% of voting shares outstanding, for at least 12 months. Not just any resolution can be placed on a proxy ballot, however. Resolutions must meet several criteria, including relevance to the company's business.

Resolutions usually receive low absolute levels of support because much of the voting routinely follows the recommendations of company management. Prior to the vote, a proxy statement is sent to shareholders, which includes management's response to arguments made by shareholder proponents in support of the proposed measure, as well as a vote recommendation, which is nearly always negative. That almost one third of shares were voted in support of environmental and social resolutions and against management's recommendations this year is therefore highly significant. This level of support is often sufficient to spur management to take action to address shareholder concerns.

Investors Want Companies to Be More Transparent About Environmental and Social Risks

Most shareholder resolutions request companies to disclose information about issues that may pose risks to the business to provide investors more clarity. These resolutions gained more support across several areas this year.