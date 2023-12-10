Updates: 6 dead in Middle Tennessee after Saturday tornadoes

An unconfirmed number of tornadoes caused widespread damage across Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and left at least six people dead along with heavily damaged structures and homes, downed trees and large power outages.

Three fatalities were confirmed in Clarksville by the Montgomery County mayor's office Saturday evening. Three additional deaths were reported in Madison by the Nashville Office of Emergency Management. Montgomery County officials also said 23 people were treated at hospitals for injuries.

From Saturday: 6 dead as Nashville, Middle TN ravaged by high winds, possible tornadoes

Hendersonville, Gallatin, Clarksville, Springfield and Madison were among the areas that suffered heavy damage.

The Tennessean team will provide live updates here as information becomes available. This story is being offered free as a service to the public.

Nashville police identify child, two adults killed

Police identified the three people, including a 2-year-old boy, who were killed in storms in Nashville on Saturday.

Joseph Dalton, 37, was inside his mobile home on Nesbitt Lane in Madison when the storm rolled it on top of the residence of Floridema Gabriel Perez, 31. Both died. Perez's son Anthony Elmer Mendez, 2, was also killed.

Two other children survived. Perez’s 7-year-old son and Dalton’s 10-year-old son were inside their homes at the time of the storm. They were taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with non-life threatening injuries.

Nashville mayor declares state of emergency

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell declared a state of emergency in Davidson County in a video statement around 10:15 p.m. Saturday

"Today a storm turned the world upside down for many in our community," he said, adding that he is "heartbroken" that at least three people were killed in the storm.

First responders continued to work to get to hard-to-reach areas. Metro partially activated its Emergency Operations Center and O'Connell has contacted state and federal partners, he said.

Nashville Fire Department personnel were searching damaged buildings for anyone who could be trapped inside.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management reported a building collapse at Community Church on Dickerson Pike. Thirteen people were transported to nearby hospitals and were last listed in stable condition.

"While many of you will want to help immediately, for now it is crucial that you stay out of the affected areas and heed guidance from first responders and officials on the ground," O'Connell said.

More information on supporting those impacted will be released in the coming days.

Family survives Clarksville tornado

Mackenzie Underwood huddled with her four children in their basement bathroom while her fiance watched the storm from the porch of their Peggy Drive home.

Her security system had alerted her to the tornado warning. Within five minutes, she said, "you could hear it coming."

Her fiance caught a glimpse of the funnel and ran downstairs to join his family. Behind a mattress in the bathroom, they heard a series of loud booms.

"It was just trees falling on top of my house," she said.

The tornado blew out the basement windows and broke the hinges on the bathroom door. When they emerged — physically unscathed — they could see the sky where the roof should be. Outside, their detatched garage was "completely gone" with its contents strewn across their property, but the carport curiously remained.

Underwood tried calling 911, but the phone continued to ring for about five minutes. Some lines were down, she said, and she's sure they received a high volume of calls. Dispatchers called her back about an hour later.

Underwood walked through the neighborhood, surveying the damage. Someone asked her if she had seen two young boys, and people were searching for a man whose home was leveled.

She's lived in Tornado Alley — she knows what they sound like, she's seen them before.

"You could hear it coming, but I honestly thought it would never hit our house," Underwood said.

More: Tracking damage from possible tornadoes that killed 6 in Middle Tennessee

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Updates: 6 dead in Middle Tennessee after Saturday tornadoes