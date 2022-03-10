UPDATES: Judge declines to give bond for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy

On Thursday morning, a circuit court judge declined to consider bond for American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy. The judge determined a full toxicology report has not been received as a previous judge ruled.

Kennedy, 17, of Roebuck, is being held without bond at Spartanburg County Detention Center on a charge of felony DUI resulting in death pending his first court appearance April 14 in General Sessions court.

Kennedy is charged with running over Larry Parris, 54, a boat repairman, in the driveway at his home near Pacolet Feb. 8. Parris was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center that afternoon.

Kennedy faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,100 if convicted.

Two weeks ago, Circuit Court Judge Edward Miller ruled that the hearing be continued pending results of a blood test to show what was in Kennedy's system at the time of the fatal accident.

A new bond hearing has been scheduled for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy, shown here during a magistrate court session in Spartanburg, Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022. Kennedy, 17, is charged with felony DUI resulting in the death of Larry Parris, 54, at his home near Pacolet Feb. 8.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said he has not yet received that report from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which typically takes one to two months to complete.

He said Kennedy did test positive for marijuana in a drug screen, but the toxicology report that would indicate whether any other drugs were in Kennedy's system at the time of the incident has not been received yet.

Kennedy's attorney, Ryan Beasley of Greenville, requested an emergency bond hearing Thursday.

He told Circuit Court Judge Daniel Dewitt Hall that he received blood and urine test results from the same nurse who provided the samples to SLED, which showed the presence of marijuana.

But Judge Hall said those results are not the full toxicology report that Circuit Court Judge Edward Miller requested two weeks ago, which should be in hand before bond is considered for Kennedy.

The arrest warrant by the S.C. Highway Patrol said Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the Feb. 8 incident.

Kennedy received national fame while competing on American Idol and became one of the favorites of the judges. But he left the show just two performances away from finale night after a controversial video surfaced online.

