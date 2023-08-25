Updates, feedback on Dolphins bubble guys who get final chance. And Miami adds rookie DT

For some, Saturday’s Dolphins preseason finale in Jacksonville (7 p.m., CBS 4) could be their final game in an NFL uniform. For others, it could be their golden ticket to a 53-man roster, here or elsewhere. For others, it could be the bridge for a higher-profile role with Miami.

While some on the bottom of the Dolphins’ roster face the inevitability of being released before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to trim to 53 players, there are two dozen or so players with something significant on the line Saturday, either a possible job on the final roster or the potential of climbing up the depth chart.

Exploring some of those positions and protagonists:

TIGHT ENDS

Only Durham Smythe has won a job, tight ends coach Jon Embree said this week.

That leaves Tanner Conner, rookies Elijah Higgins and Julian Hill and veterans Eric Saubert and Tyler Kroft competing for perhaps two jobs.

Even though Saubert is guaranteed $500,000, his lower-body injury, one that could sideline him for a while, leaves him at serious risk of being cut. Kroft appears very much in jeopardy, too. “I feel good about my chances,” Kroft said. “But you never know.”

Hill, the undrafted rookie from Campbell, has flashed receiving skills, and his large frame (6-4, 251) is an asset, particularly as a blocker. He has made a strong case to stick.

“Julian has a lot of power,” Embree said. “Some of the physicality he plays with is something we’re trying to get going in this room since I’ve been here. He’s physically tough and mentally tough.”

In some ways, he seems ahead of sixth-round pick Elijah Higgins, who’s converting from Stanford wide receiver to NFL tight end. But would the Dolphins risk exposing Higgins to waivers?

Asked if Higgins is far enough along to help the Dolphins this season, Embree said, it’s “too early” to know. “Cam Brate, it took almost two years to make that transition. He’s a smart kid and picks up stuff. Very rarely have Elijah and Julian made the same mistake twice.”

Conner — who last summer transitioned from Idaho State receiver to Dolphins rookie tight end — made the team in part last year because general manager Chris Grier said he was convinced Conner would be claimed if Miami tried to move him, through waivers, to its practice squad. His upside as a receiver continues to intrigue the team.

Conner returned to practice Tuesday after missing the first month of camp because of a “lower-body thing” sustained a “few days before training camp. [We] didn’t want to make it worse so they held me out a little bit. I’m happy to be back. I kind of feel like a baby deer out there because you haven’t played football since OTAs. I am confident how I played last year making the team as an undrafted free agent. I had pretty good OTAs.”

BACKUP QUARTERBACK

A team doesn’t sign a quarterback in the first hour of March free agency with the intent of making him a No. 3 quarterback. So Mike White arrived with the expectation that he would be Tua Tagovailoa’s primary backup.

But White won’t play Saturday because he has been in concussion protocol.

And that will give Skylar Thompson another chance to make a case for the No. 2 job. Thompson, overall, seems to have had the better training camp and preseason. All three quarterbacks are expected to make the 53-man roster.

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith this week raved about “the grit and the tenacity that Skylar plays with just. He’s done a great job for us. His command in the huddle, his execution of what we’re trying to accomplish. Just overall, he’s had a very good camp.”

James Blackman, the FSU rookie, will play Saturday but is expected to be cut before Tuesday’s deadline.

ROOKIES IN FRONT SEVEN

At times, edge players Mitchell Agude and Garrett Nelson, defensive tackle Brandon Pili and inside linebacker Aubrey Miller have all made a case for the 53 as undrafted rookies.

Pili might have the best chance because his competition, Da’Shawn Hand, has been limited with a leg injury this week.

Pili “is getting better and better each and every day,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “I’ve been pleased with his progress, and he’s definitely in that hunt.”

Defensive line coach Austin Clark said of Pili: “When he went undrafted, I called him and said ‘you know what you need to do — come here and get in the incubator and learn.’ He’s done a great job so far, but you’re only as good as your last play. He’s learning new techniques that he didn’t do in college.”

Nelson, the Nebraska rookie, had a couple of sacks in the past week. Bradley Chubb has been impressed by Nelson’s “ability to learn and not make the same mistake twice. He keeps getting better each week. It’s been dope to see his progression.”

Agude has been productive rushing the passer since OTAs. The question is whether another team would claim Nelson and Agude off waivers if Miami tries to move them to the practice squad.

Miller, who appears a long shot for the 53, “is really, really physical,” linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said.

Miami added another rookie lineman on Friday, signing undrafted Illinois alum Jamal Woods, a 6-2, 294-pound tackle who was cut by the Colts in early August after producing 79 tackles (1.5 sacks) in 49 games and 18 starts in six seasons for the Illini.

RUNNING BACK

A lot will depend on the continued pursuit of a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Unless the Dolphins trade two running backs in a deal for Taylor, Myles Gaskin appears at serious risk unless Miami keeps six running backs, which would include fullback Alec Ingold.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Tough calls loom involving seventh-round rookie tackle Ryan Hayes, guard Lester Cotton, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (Miami’s No. 4 tackle at best) and guard Rob Jones, who will miss another month or more with a knee injury but must be on the initial 53-man roster to keep alive any hope of him playing this season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Robbie Chosen had a very good week of practice, enhancing his chances in a competition with River Cracraft for the sixth receiver job. That presumes Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s $5 million guarantee is enough to save him; Miami has tried unsuccessfully to trade him.

DEFENSIVE BACKFIELD

Cornerback and special teams ace Keion Crossen, who missed most of camp with a leg injury, returned last week, and the fact his $2.9 million salary is fully non-guaranteed leaves a bit of doubt about his status. “I’m very productive when I’m on the field,” he said. “Other teams know that.”

Crossen ultimately could be safe because of injuries to Nik Needham (likely to begin the year on PUP), Jalen Ramsey (who will be on the initial 53 to preserve the chance for him to return later this season) and Justin Bethel (who has an injury requiring a brace on his leg).

If the Dolphins keep five safeties, Verone McKinley III and Trill Williams - among others - would be competing for one job behind Jevon Holland, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell, who has elevated his stock over the past month.