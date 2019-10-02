Updates on impeachment: Rudy Giuliani lawyers up, a whistleblower conspiracy and more

One week into the formal impeachment inquiry related to Donald Trump's communications with Ukraine, House Democrats are facing some resistance from key players they hope to interview.

At the center of everything is a whistleblower complaint alleging that the president pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, then tried to cover up records of the conversation.

The full whistleblower complaint is now available for review, as is a summary of Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelensky.

Here are the updates on impeachment as of Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Trump called impeachment inquiry a "coup"

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday night, labeling the impeachment inquiry into him a "coup"

The president has claimed attempts of a coup before, telling a crowd at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in April of the Mueller Report: "They tried for a coup, it didn't work out so well. And I didn't need a gun for that one, did I?"

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of thePeople, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” Trump claimed in a series of tweets.

Rudy Giuliani lawyered up

After being subpoenaed by House Democrats, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani got himself a lawyer to prepare for potential testimony before Congress.

Giuliani's lawyer, Jon Sale, is no stranger to presidential impeachment scandals: he was an assistant prosecutor in the Watergate case, which resulted in President Richard Nixon stepping down in the face of pending impeachment.

On Monday, three House committee chairmen issued a subpoena to the former New York City mayor, stating a "growing public record" implicating Giuliani in putting pressure on Ukraine to conduct investigations that might benefit Trump politically.

They requested records related to Giuliani's communications with Ukraine. Giuliani has said publicly he contacted Ukrainian officials at the direction of the State Department.

Giuliani responded to the subpoena on Twitter Monday, saying “It raises significant issues concerning legitimacy and constitutional and legal issues including ... attorney client and other privileges. It will be given appropriate consideration."

Pompeo fired back at Dems over State Department depositions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel objecting to planned State Department depositions.

Congress had been anticipating depositions with five State Department workers over the next two weeks, including with officials who were named in the whistleblower complaint.

Pompeo suggested in his letter that he would fight the request, which he called "an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State."

"I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State," he said.

However, two figures named in the whistleblower complaint are still set to appear before Congress. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch, who was slated for a closed-door deposition Wednesday, will reportedly now appear instead on Oct. 11.

The State Department’s former special envoy for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, is expected to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.

Democrats were swift in their condemnation of Pompeo: “Any effort to intimidate witnesses or prevent them from talking with Congress – including State Department employees – is illegal and will constitute evidence of obstruction of the impeachment inquiry."