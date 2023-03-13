Updates in lawsuit filed against deputies who fought while assisting dying teen

More than a year after a lawsuit was filed against Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree and two deputies for their alleged involvement in the death of a teen, there has yet to be a jury trial or settlement.

The suit was filed on Feb. 1, 2022 in the state court of Richmond County by the parents of 17-year-old Deangelo Burns, who was fatally shot Feb. 7, 2020.

While rendering aid to Burns, two Richmond County deputies were involved in a physical altercation, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The two deputies, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Richard Roundtree are being sued for negligence.

Attorneys for the city declined a request for comment. Attorneys for the Burns family did not respond to media inquiries.

What happened at Deangelo Burns' shooting?

On the night of Feb. 7, 2020, Burns was shot on Abelia Drive and his girlfriend drove him from the shooting location to the Circle K on the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road, looking for help, according to a previous article.

Deputy Brandon Keathley, along with a trainee, arrived first and began CPR on Burns, Sheriff Richard Roundtree said after the incident. Deputy Nicholas Nunes reportedly arrived afterward.

Roundtree said Nunes tried to take control of first aid and pushed Keathley away from the victim, according to previous reporting. In response, Keathley allegedly struck Nunes on the head with a flashlight.

Another deputy arrived on the scene and removed Nunes, but Burns died.

At the time of the incident, Roundtree said "other deputies continued to administer aid to the victim. At no time was care interrupted as the incident occurred prior to the start of CPR," according to previous reporting. However, he said both deputies acted inappropriately.

The suit alleges Nunes' and Keathley's actions were negligent and "the direct and proximate cause of death."

The sheriff's office and Roundtree are accused of breach of ministerial duty for failing to do their jobs and allowing Nunes and Keathley to respond to the scene. The sheriff's office is also being accused of negligence for failing to provide reasonable standard of care to Burns.

The family is asking for a jury trial and for a jury to determine how much money – considering the value of Burns' life, medical and funeral expenses – the family should receive.

What's happened in the Burns case so far?

Attorneys representing the sheriff's office and deputies filed an answer on Feb. 16, 2022 denying negligence or breach of ministerial duty, according to court documents.

The city said the sheriff's office could not be sued and said only Nunes, Keathley and Roundtree could be served.

City attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case along with the answer on Feb. 16, stating the sheriff and deputies are entitled to sovereign immunity.

In response to the city attorneys' motion to dismiss, the Burns family's attorneys submitted a response on March 20, 2022, claiming the case could not be dismissed without discovery and immunity does not apply to the defendants, according to court documents.

Charges filed against Keathley

Deputy Brandon Keathley was charged with two felonies, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to Clerk of Court records.

The second charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, according to Georgia law.

At the time of the indictment, Roundtree felt discipline was sufficient and expressed dissatisfaction against then-Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine for prosecuting the case.

The case has not yet gone to trial, according to Clerk of Court records.

Keathley is suspended without pay, while Nunes received a written reprimand before resigning from the department and joining the Arizona State Patrol.

Charges against the alleged shooter

Jaquavious Taylor, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was charged with murder in Burns' death. He faces trial as an adult and pleaded not guilty.

Taylor allegedly ran up to Burns and shot him, according to previous reporting. Investigators believe Burns angered someone a few days before his death and a bounty was put on his head.

Taylor's case has not yet gone to trial, according to Clerk of Court records.

