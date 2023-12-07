Updates from Semafor's Finding Common Ground on AI event

The Scene

Semafor convened a slate of a top tech leaders and policymakers on the East and West Coasts on Thursday for discussions about the future of artificial intelligence.

From both Washington, D.C. and Silicon Valley, Semafor reporters and editors will pose the biggest questions about AI’s limitations and what it means for the way we work, live, cure diseases, wage war, and campaign.

Follow along for updates from the event.

AI and healthcare

Dr. Namandje Bumpus, the chief scientist of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said there is ample opportunity for the use of AI in the field of biomedical sciences, especially to make predictions about how drugs could work while in preclinical form. But she noted that AI could also amplify existing biases that exist in clinical trials.

Historically, clinical trials were less diverse and “there is potential bias there.”

“We really have to be deliberate about and ensure … that we’re looking for inclusion of communities that have been historically excluded,” Bumpus said.

AI and policy

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu and Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte each pushed for the passage of legislation that would regulate AI and Big Tech. Lieu has introduced legislation to create a bipartisan blue-ribbon AI commission to discuss how to regulate the tech, while Obernolte argued the country needs federal privacy legislation.

“We can’t allow 50 different state regulations to lead on this,” Obernolte said.

Lieu said he was “hopeful” that Congress could pass a bill next year on regulating tech, adding that he doesn’t think lawmakers need to know exactly how it works, as long as they understand the harms and benefits of the bill.

AI and Google

A senior Google executive said Thursday that the tech giant doesn’t need to rely on outside companies to develop advanced AI models, a day after Google released it’s ChatGPT rival called Gemini.

“In short, we don’t don’t believe in outsourcing [research and development],” said Kent Walker, the president of global affairs for Google & Alphabet.

His remarks come after the Sam Altman-related drama at OpenAI showed how much Microsoft is dependent on the tech startup.

“We have something like 13,000 computer science PhDs at Google who are excited about this and focused on this new generation of work,” Walker said.