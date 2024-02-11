Updates: Super Bowl Sunday snow forecast for Oklahoma

Oklahoma football fans may exercise caution traveling home from Super Bowl parties as the state will face a potential winter storm Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that rain was starting to transition to snow across Oklahoma, but would gradually decrease after midnight across western Oklahoma. The heaviest snow accumulations were expected across southwest into west-central Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas, where the winter storm warning was to remain in effect until midnight Sunday.

Check here for live weather updates and to check road conditions, power outages and school closings in real time.

