UPDATES: Victim of fatal shooting identified; man arrested in separate non-fatal shooting

Authorities have identified the man found shot to death Friday night in an empty lot off West Silver Springs Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Ocala police have made one arrest in connection with a separate, non-fatal shooting that also happened Friday night near the homicide scene.

The man who died is McKenzie Lebron Rountree, 34, from Ocala.

Ocala police officers seen with flashlights investigating the murder of of a man found shot to death on Dec. 22.

Hours after the fatality, the area where the shooting occurred was filled with people coming and going. The vacant property is surrounded by homes. There were tents on the empty lot, and the area appears to be a gathering spot for people. At the location, some have described it as a shady spot that attracts illegal activities.

About Roundtree

Standing not far from the place where Roundtree's body was discovered was one of Roundtree's cousins, Curtis Mack. He told a Star-Banner reporter that Roundtree, known as "Kenny," was "a good person who would help anybody."

Roundtree was born and raised in Ocala, Mack said.

Officers said they received a call at 8:22 p.m. Friday about shots fired in the 1900 block of Southwest First Avenue. They searched the area and found Roundtree dead in the vacant lot.

Detectives had to use flashlights and other lighting sources to conduct their investigation. Investigators went door-to-door talking with anyone who heard or saw anything.

They said they're trying to piece together what happened.

Shooting arrest

A little more than an hour before Roundtree's shooting, officers were less than a mile away in the 2000 block of Southwest Fourth Street investigating another shooting.

In that incident, police officials said, two people were walking on the roadway when a man fired shots at them.

This was the scene Friday night as Ocala police investigated a shooting death.

One person was shot in the leg and had to be treated for his injuries. The wound was considered non-life threatening, authorities said.

Officers arrested Lamonte Ronnie Green, 19, of Ocala. They said he admitted opening fire on the persons. It appears the shooting was due to past troubles between Green and at least one of the individuals, police officials said.

Charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, Green was booked into the county jail with bail set at $10,000.

Officials said the two shootings are not connected.

Anyone with information about these cases can call Ocala police at 352-369-7000. Tips also can be sent to Ocala Crimestoppers at 352-368-STOP or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com

