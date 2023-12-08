UPenn president Liz Magill called to resign by Wharton board following disastrous testimony on antisemitism

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has been asked to resign by the board of Penn's Wharton business school, according to a letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

"As a result of the University leadership's stated beliefs and collective failure to act, our board respectfully suggests to you and the Board of Trustees that the University requires new leadership with immediate effect," the letter said.

The letter, which was dated Wednesday, cites Magill’s disastrous Congressional testimony on antisemitism.

"Our Board has been, and remains, deeply concerned about the dangerous and toxic culture on our campus that has been led by a select group of students and faculty and has been permitted by University leadership," the board said. "As confirmed in your congressional testimony yesterday, the leadership of the University does not share the values of our Board."

Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses.

Members of the Board of Trustees include former Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau, Blackstone exec David Blitzer, BET CEO Scott Mills and billionaire and NFL owner Josh Harris, according to the Wharton Board of Advisor’s website.

The influential board did not mince words, stating that the Ivy League university should immediately "clarify its position" on "calls for harm" against any group of people and discipline offenders "expeditiously."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

UPENN PRESIDENT ATTEMPTS TO WALK BACK CONGRESSIONAL HEARING TESTIMONY RHETORIC: 'PATHETIC PR CLEAN UP

"In light of your testimony yesterday before Congress, we demand the University clarify its position regarding any call for harm to any group of people immediately, change any policies that allow such conduct with immediate effect, and discipline all offenders expeditiously," the board said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Pennsylvania for comment.

The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The letter comes after a major donor to the University of Pennsylvania withdrew a donation worth roughly $100 million as a protest against the college’s handling of antisemitism on campus and Magill's controversial testimony.

DEM PA SENATOR AND POTENTIAL GOP CHALLENGER BLAST UPENN PRESIDENT FOR ANTISEMITISM RESPONSE

Ross Stevens, founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, donated to Penn in 2017, a gift that consisted of partnership units in the firm which are now valued at around $100 million to help the university establish a financial innovation center.

Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Pamela Nadell, Professor of History and Jewish Studies at American University, and Dr. Sally Kornbluth, President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, testify before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses.

Attorneys for Stevens sent the university a letter indicating the school violated Stone Ridge’s limited partnership agreement through its failure to adhere to anti-discrimination and anti-harassment rules. The news was first reported by Axios.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The letter said that Stevens and Stone Ridge "are appalled by the University’s stance on antisemitism on campus."





Original article source: UPenn president Liz Magill called to resign by Wharton board following disastrous testimony on antisemitism