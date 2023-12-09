UPenn President Resigns Days After Backlash Over Comments About Antisemitism

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned from her position Saturday, following comments she made about antisemitism earlier this week.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” Magill wrote in a statement. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

Her resignation comes just days after comments she and other academic leaders made at a congressional hearing, focused on holding campus leaders accountable and addressing antisemitism on college campuses, went viral.

Magill and other leaders repeatedly condemned antisemitism in their remarks, but outrage was still sparked online.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.