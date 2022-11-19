Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Increase To Their ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:PCZ) Forecasts

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:PCZ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After the upgrade, the dual analysts covering ProCredit Holding KGaA are now predicting revenues of €331m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 56% to €0.38 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €285m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.19 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for ProCredit Holding KGaA

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €9.46, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic ProCredit Holding KGaA analyst has a price target of €11.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €8.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that ProCredit Holding KGaA's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 65% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.7% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ProCredit Holding KGaA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So ProCredit Holding KGaA could be a good candidate for more research.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential concern with ProCredit Holding KGaA, including concerns around earnings quality. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other concern we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here