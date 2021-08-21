Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Increase To Their Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) Forecasts

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 8.4% to US$6.59 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Quest Resource Holding from its two analysts is for revenues of US$148m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 72% to US$0.16. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$125m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.095 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 48% to US$10.00 per share.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Quest Resource Holding is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 44% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 15% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.9% per year. Not only are Quest Resource Holding's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Quest Resource Holding.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

