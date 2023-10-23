Work to upgrade gas network begins

Work to upgrade more than a mile (2km) of gas pipes in a Devon village has begun.

Wales and West Utilities said the essential work near Manor Drive in Kingskerswell, near Teignbridge, would help make the network more reliable.

The upgrade will mean rolling two-way traffic lights will be working on Torquay Road during morning and evening rush hour.

The work is due to finish in March 2024, the firm said.

Roxanne Whittaker, from Wales and West Utilities, said the work would ensure the network was "fit for the future".

She added: "We know that working in areas like this is not ideal but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area.

"We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum."

