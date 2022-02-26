Upgrade to a great night's sleep with $300 off an Amerisleep mattress for a limited time

Amerisleep mattresses offer firm support and soft surfaces for your sleep, now available for $300 off.

Some say the best mattress should have you feeling like you're sleeping on cloud nine, but others prefer a sturdy base to rest their head on. Amerisleep promises beds that are a dream to lay on and also offer support for their customers. If you want to get the best night's sleep for both your body and budget, Amerisleep mattress is currently offering a whopping $300 discount.

Running through today, February 26, you can use the exclusive promo code USATODAY to get $300 off any mattress purchase. That means you can get the brand's AS3 mattress in its queen size for $1,099—21% off its list price of $1,399. If you need more for your sleep set up, Amerisleep is still hosting its Presidents Day sale through Tuesday, March 1 and letting shoppers get 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames.

The Amerisleep AS3 is one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tried, having impressed us with how firm it felt. Our tester admitted to needing a few nights to get used to the AS3 (though she slept on a super squishy bed previously), but it felt great after that breaking-in period. That's due to its sturdy core and supple upper layer along with a Bio-Pur foam topper, which has open-cell foam that Amerisleep says increases breathability. As an added bonus, its sturdy edges make it easy to get a fresh set of sheets on it when making the bed.

On top of the promo code, Amerisleep promises free, no contact mattress delivery. It also comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 20-year warranty so you get the most out of your major investment. All in all, it's a deal that won't make you lose sleep. Be sure to use this special promo code to save on these dream-like mattresses.

