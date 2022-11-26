Upgrade Your Home With These Black Friday Deals for 2022

Blackregis / Shutterstock.com

Are you ready for doorbuster deals and out-of-this-world savings? Black Friday is fast approaching, and retailers are starting early with some hard-to-believe deals. Walmart, for instance, started its Black Friday Deals for Days sale online on Nov. 14. Lowe’s is offering some of its deepest discounts well ahead of the traditional day-after-Thanksgiving shopping date.

If you are anxious to get started shopping for yourself or others, we have scoured the internet to find the best Black Friday Deals for 2022. So upgrade your home with these can’t-miss savings on electronics, furniture, appliances and more.

Ready to save? Read on to see some of the top Black Friday deals to upgrade your home.

40″ Roku Smart TV for Under $100

Where to find it: Walmart (online)

Price: $98

Savings: $60 or more

Get early access to one of the least expensive “smart TVs” on the market. As part of its Black Friday Deals for Days sale, Walmart is offering Walmart+ members the onn. 40″ Class FHD (1080P) LED Roku Smart TV for less than $100. The inexpensive television offers 1080p high full definition, ensuring you get the lifelike color and details you expect.

Save Over $200 Each on a Whirlpool Washer and Dryer

Where to find it: Lowe’s

Price: $498 each

Savings: $201 each

Lowe’s has made Black Friday shopping a month-long affair. It is offering significant savings on things in every department, including highly-coveted Whirlpool appliances.

You can get a 7-cu ft Electric Dryer from the famed manufacturer for $498. Make it a matching set with a 3.5 cu ft High-Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for the same price. Both come in white and were originally priced at $699. The online deal ends Nov. 16, so you need to act fast.

Over $800 in Savings on a Smart Refrigerator

Where to find it: The Home Depot

Price: $1,996

Savings: $803

The Home Depot is offering hundreds of dollars in savings on some of its best sellers. For example, Black Friday shoppers can save over $800 on a 26 cu ft French Door Smart Refrigerator made by LG Electronics. The Ultra-Large Capacity refrigerator has a fingerprint-resistant finish and is smart home and Wi-Fi enabled.

50% Off on a Basket Air Fryer

Where to find it: Target

Price: $99.99

Savings: $100

Target is offering new deals each week for eager customers. One of the hottest items this season is sure to be the PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer in black. Originally $199.99, it is currently on sale for $99.99.

40% or More Off Ring Video Doorbell

Where to find it: Amazon

Price: $59.99

Savings: $40

If you are looking to upgrade your home security, Amazon is offering big price cuts on smart security systems. For $59.99 (regularly $99.99) you can get the Ring Video Doorbell with a satin nickel finish and 1080p HD video.

Save $60 on Sony Soundbar

Where to find it: Best Buy

Price: $169.99

Savings: $60

Best Buy has several Black Friday deals available including a $60 savings on a Sony 2.1ch Soundbar with Powerful Subwoofer and Bluetooth. The device offers 320 watts of total power output, a wireless subwoofer and an S-Force PRO front surround.

$70 Savings on Platform Bed (Queen)

Where to find it: Ashley

Price: $299.98

Savings: $70

Save $70 when you buy the Brymont Queen Panel Platform bed from Ashley. The mid-century platform bed is finished in a warm gray that will complement any room. It includes a headboard and decorative finish.

Save Over $2,000 on Radley Sofa

Where to find it: Macy’s

Price: $2,199

Savings: $2,026

Go big or go home should be Macy’s Black Friday Sales slogan. The department store is offering huge savings on clothes, furniture and much more. You can currently get a Radley 5-piece fabric chaise sectional sofa for $2,199 (regularly $4,225). The sofa is in stock and ready to ship, according to Macy’s website. It also comes in over a dozen colors and can be modified to be left-arm or right-arm facing.

Over $100 Off Shark Robot Vacuum

Where to find it: Bed Bath & Beyond

Price: $579.99

Savings: $120

Is your New Year’s resolution to have cleaner floors? Look no further than Bed Bath & Beyond’s exclusive savings on a Shark® AI Ultra 2-in-1 Self-Empty XL Robot® Vacuum and Mop in Black. The cleaning device offers powerful vacuuming and sonic mopping along with CleanEdge

™

Technology.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 15, 2022, and are subject to change.

