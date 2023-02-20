Upgrade your home theater with today's Presidents Day TV deals at Amazon, Walmart and Samsung

Save big on quality screens with these Presidents Day TV deals available now.

We found some of the best online sales to shop as you wind down after a long Presidents Day weekend. we have some stellar sales for you to shop. Right now, you can shop markdowns on new, high-definition plasma screens and score the best TV deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

Best Presidents Day TV deals

Walmart TV deals

Walmart has rolled back prices on quality screens for Presidents Day and beyond. If you don't want to break the bank too much, there's the 65-inch Vizio V-Series Smart TV available for 15% off at $448. When we tested the V-Series, we were impressed with its rich color display and consistently deep black levels, along with support for 4K gaming at 60fps.

Score Walmart Presidents Day deals on TVs and more.

Shop Walmart TV deals

Best Buy TV deals

If you want to turn your living room into a home theater, Best Buy is offering some of the best Presidents Day TV deals. One great pick (especially if you like a big view) is the LG UP7070 Smart TV, on sale in its 70-inch size for $100 off at $549.99. LG says the screen has a built-in 4K Quad Core Processor to create a "smooth, crisp viewing experience with enhanced contrast."

The LG UP7070 TV offers crisp visuals on a big display and it's available at Best Buy for $100 off.

Shop Best Buy TV deals

Amazon TV deals

Amazon has plenty of Presidents Day TV deals on some of our favorite screens, including the 60-inch Samsung Q60B, a quantum dot-equipped LED TV with a bright, colorful picture.

Head to Amazon this Presidents Day for major markdowns on high-quality TVs.

Shop Amazon TV deals

Crutchfield and Samsung TV deals

The best Presidents Day TV deals aren’t limited to Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. There are also some excellent deals to be had at Samsung and Crutchfield, including on the phenomenal Samsung S95B which is one of two OLED TVs that use quantum dot technology for superior contrast and color.

Samsung has the new tech and the top-of-the-line TVs you need this Presidents Day.

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day is today, February 20! The federal holiday historically occurs on the third Monday in February.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 is officially here, several retailers will extend their major sales after the federal holiday. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend. We suggest shopping today if you want to score the absolute best TV deals.

What is the best TV you can buy for your money?

With so many fantastic TV deals available, it can be hard to know which to get. If you're vacillating between a couple, be sure to check Reviewed's TV reviews for some in-depth insight. One great pick is the LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV. Usually priced at $3,786.30, you can take home the screen for $1,599 today at Walmart. As the best TV we've ever tested, we appreciated the thin design and word-class picture quality.

Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide

