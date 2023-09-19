Should you upgrade your phone now or wait?
With the iPhone 15 out this fall, is it time to upgrade your older phone, or can you wait another yea? When it's time to upgrade.
With the iPhone 15 out this fall, is it time to upgrade your older phone, or can you wait another yea? When it's time to upgrade.
This is something all iPhone users should know about.
Apple announced its latest iPhones this week, which means, after several months of betas, iOS 17 is about ready to launch to the public. The new software includes significant upgrades to Messages, FaceTime, keyboard and more. Here’s everything you need to know to upgrade your iPhone the latest firmware.
Whether you're looking for a protective case, a leather case or an anti-blue light screen protector, these are the best iPhone 15 cases and screen protectors to buy.
Apple has got rid of the last small, good phone in its lineup, a bummer for anyone who liked smaller phones.
The biggest news stories this morning: The iPhone 15 series, Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 could be the cable upgrade we’ve been waiting for, Apple is ditching leather.
Just a few hours after Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) released a public statement announcing that the iPhone 12 breaches radiation levels. The watchdog notified Apple of the findings and told the company that it should temporarily halt iPhone 12 sales and release a fix as quickly as possible. Following the iPhone 15 release, Apple stopped selling the iPhone 12 yesterday anyway.
DIY expert iFixit has denigrated Apple for failure to follow through with its commitment to the right-to-repair movement, thanks to software that limits these kinds of projects. Additionally, the organization has downgraded the iPhone 14’s repairability score.
Choose from a backlit keyboard, a desk mat with built-in organization and more products you'll actually use every single day.
Myra Magdalen's viral interior design style includes a wall devoted to worms and an homage to the dad from "Jimmy Neutron." The post Who is TikToker Myra Magdalen, and why is she going viral for having the weirdest bedroom decor ever? appeared first on In The Know.
Shohei Ohtani will be only a hitter in 2024, like he was in 2019.
White and Seacrest will work together following the new season, which is Pat Sajak's last. All your news as the "Wheel" turns.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Microsoft may be at an inflection point.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is also known for giving skin a healthy glow.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Welcome to transitional weather heaven.
The idea of bringing AI into the classroom doesn’t sit well with everyone, but the team behind Nolej believes that generative AI can supercharge learning — all while keeping teachers front and center. Nolej AI is an AI-powered tool that lets educators quickly generate interactive learning modules like quizzes, flashcards, games and interactive videos. “We are teacher-centric, we put them in the driver's seat and we want to make sure that they have the tools to teach our children, with the right tools in the right way,” Nolej executive chairman Vincent Favrat told TechCrunch.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
Grocery inflation and margin expansion are two top concerns for Instacart.