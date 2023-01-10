Upgrade your play with these Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target
Save up to 75% on select Nintendo Switch games in physical and digital form at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target.
Shop these Nintendo deals now and find the top-rated titles you can play on the best console we've ever tested.
After a whole year of playing the same titles again and again, it's time to switch up your library. Whether you want an old-school 2D dungeon crawler, the latest sports game or something in-between, there are plenty of places to find great titles for one of the most popular consoles of all time: the Nintendo Switch. Even better, numerous major retailers are offering some of the best games for the system at wallet-friendly price tags.
Save up to 75% on Mario, Pokémon and Legend of Zelda games at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target. You can find discounts on physical editions that slide right between your other games, or even bigger price cuts on digital codes you can always access on your Switch. However you play, there are a variety of genres to shop for without breaking your budget.
If you're a die-hard Mario fan, you can't go wrong with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on sale at Best Buy for $52.99 thanks to a 12% discount. You'll get the colorful platforming of the 2013 Wii U title plus a special open-world add-on with Nintendo's bouncy mascot. Mario's long-time rival Sonic can also race across your Switch screen with Sonic Frontiers. The latest adventure with the Blue Blur, his first in the open-world setting, can be yours for 33% off at Amazon for $39.94.
There's plenty more to choose from, so check out some of the best deals we've found below.
Amazon Nintendo Switch deals
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Digital Code for $41.99 (Save $18)
Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch Digital Codes for $119.99 (Save $7.99)
Shop Nintendo Switch games at Amazon
Walmart Nintendo Switch deals
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Digital Code for $20.99 (Save $9)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Digital Code for $27.99 (Save $12)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 (Save $20)
Paper Mario Origami King Digital Code for $41.99 (Save $11.10)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $49.94 at checkout (Save $10.05)
Pokémon Legends: Arceus for $49.94 at checkout (Save $10.05)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Digital Code for $52.99 (Save $7)
Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity Digital Code for $53.09 (Save $6.90)
Shop Nintendo Switch games at Walmart
Best Buy Nintendo Switch deals
Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for $15.99 (Save $24)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for $52.99 at checkout (Save $7)
Shop Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy
Target Nintendo Switch deals
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection for $29.99 (Save $10)
Shop Nintendo Switch games at Target
