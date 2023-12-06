What would it take to upgrade state-owned buildings that are in need of maintenance?

I've been visiting state colleges and universities and other state-owned buildings across Oklahoma recently to look at some of their deferred maintenance needs. It's an issue I believe we can and should address in the upcoming legislative session.

Some of these buildings were built before the turn of the last century. Many have historical value, and yet, we as a state have let them fall into disrepair. We've not been good stewards of taxpayer dollars in this respect.

I believe we can do better.

Over the last 10 years, the Legislature has been able to appropriate funding toward deferred maintenance at some of our state-owned buildings, including the state Capitol, the Jim Thorpe Building and the Allen Wright Memorial Library Building, which houses the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

We did this even during years when we had major budget deficits. Now, when we have plenty of money in state savings accounts, this is a perfect time to address the almost $2 billion in deferred maintenance projects at our state colleges and universities and our other state buildings.

As I've visited with Oklahomans in communities as diverse as Alva and Langston, many have expressed their desire to see tax dollars spent on a good cause such as upgrading these state-owned buildings while we have an excess in our coffers.

Former Gov. Frank Keating even told me at a recent University of Oklahoma Board of Regents meeting that, in his opinion, deferred maintenance should be a part of any balanced budget.

Last year, our House Appropriations and Budget chair, Kevin Wallace, authored legislation to create the Legacy Capital Fund, which makes use of available state capital to meet agency needs instead of requiring them to secure bonds at market interest rates.

I believe we could expand this fund to make a small, one-time appropriation for each of the 25 colleges and university campuses in our statewide system as well as for other state-owned buildings to help them begin to address their deferred maintenance costs. Then, perhaps, we could set up a five- or eight-year plan for other projects going forward. This would be similar to what we've done for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and our County Improvement for Roads and Bridges Fund that has helped us get Oklahoma roads and bridges in much better shape than they were a dozen years ago. The eight-year plan was implemented under former Gov. Mary Fallin, one of the successes she rarely gets credit for.

While some state buildings may need to come down as they are just beyond repair, I believe many have decent bones and could be updated so they last and provide function for years to come. It's time we make this investment as a state while we have the money and the will.

Rep. Mark McBride

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, serves District 53 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes part of Cleveland County.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Okla. Legislature needs to appropriate funds for deferred maintenance