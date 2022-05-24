Upgrade your tech with these Memorial Day Best Buy deals on Apple, Samsung and Beats

Make some great tech investments this Memorial Day with these Best Buy deals on appliances, TVs, laptops and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We all need a little tech to get us through the day, but some of the best devices can be super expensive. That's why shoppers visit Best Buy to find everything from noise-canceling earbuds to powerful dishwashers at amazing prices. In honor of Memorial Day coming up on Monday, May 30, the tech retailer is offering a wide range of top-rated technology for unbeatable prices.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for laundry room upgrades or a new TV to make at-home movie nights truly cinematic, there is a Best Buy deal for you. The retailer is currently in the midst of its Memorial Day appliances sale, but there are plenty of other deals on laptops, TVs, headphones and more. Below, we rounded the best Memorial Day Best Buy deals on some of the best products we've ever tested for the lowest prices on the web.

►Memorial Day 2022: Shop all the best early sales from Sur La Table, Nordstrom, Saatva and more

►REI anniversary sale: Save up to 30% off camping gear and apparel at the site's biggest sale of the year

The best Memorial Day Best Buy deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite Memorial Day deals you can score at Best Buy right now, including some wireless headphones and a 4K smart TV.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

Story continues

The best Memorial Day Best Buy TV deals

Whether you're watching the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi or the NBA playoffs, you need a great TV screen to truly enjoy it. Right now, Best Buy has some of the best TVs we've ever tested on sale.

Get the most out of your favorite shows and movies with these top-rated TVs on sale at Best Buy.

The best Memorial Day Best Buy appliance deals

Cooking and cleaning can feel like a chore sometimes. Fortunately, Best Buy has oodles of big and small home appliances on sale right now. From compact air fryers to spacious refrigerators and everything in between, there are tons of Memorial Day appliance deals at Best Buy.

Whether you need a quick meal from an air fryer or want to keep your food fresh in the refrigerator, these appliance deals at Best Buy are top-tier.

The best Memorial Day Best Buy laptop and tablet deals

These Memorial Day Best Buy deals on laptops and tablets let you save big on everything with a touchscreen, keyboard and major processing power.

The best Memorial Day Best Buy headphone deals

It doesn't hurt to have your favorite songs in your ears wherever you head during the day. These Best Buy deals on headphones can make that possible whether you have them in or over your ears. Shop quality cups from major brands right now.

Best Buy's headphone deals feature items in all shapes and sizes with incredible sound quality.

The best Memorial Day Best Buy soundbar and speaker deals

Whether you want to hear your must-watch new show better or blast your favorite music at a party, Best Buy has some top-rated speakers and soundbars on sale for you. Some models can add new dimensions to movies while others can make the sounds of your favorite vinyl truly soar.

Upgrade your home sound with these speakers and soundbars on sale at Best Buy today.

The best Memorial Day Best Buy smart home deals

Make your home super tech-savvy by picking up a few new smart devices on sale at Best Buy right now. You can enter the world of Amazon Echo in a compact package or be more hands-on with your home security. Whatever your preference, these deals can help you shop smart.

Get these smart home speakers, security cameras and more at Best Buy on sale today.

The best Memorial Day Best Buy wearable tech deals

Put the power of your smartphone on your wrist with these wearable devices on sale at Best Buy right now. From Samsung to Garmin, you can keep a close eye on your instant messages, updates and health progress with these items.

Keep track of the time and your health with these smartwatch deals at Best Buy today.

►Last chance: Snag a $1,000 welcome offer for the Chase Sapphire Preferred

When is Memorial Day 2022?

This year, Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 30. While many of the holiday-themed sales have already started, most (if not all) of our favorite deals are expected to run through Memorial Day, or even the day after.

When does Best Buy Memorial Day sale start?

While Best Buy has already launched its Memorial Day appliances sale, it has yet to reveal the specific date of its main Memorial Day 2022 sale. It's expected to take place around the time of the holiday, which is officially observed on Monday, May 30, so the sale will most likely start sometime at the end of the prior week and finish shortly after the holiday.

Should you shop for Memorial Day deals at Best Buy?

Absolutely! Best Buy has some of the best tech you can find in various sizes and feature sets, so Memorial Day prices would be welcome ease on your wallet. Memorial Day 2022 may still be a few days away, but the season warrants big savings right now.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day Best Buy deals: Shop savings on Apple, Samsung and LG